Fancy spending a weekend on the set of Corrie?

10th May 18 | Lifestyle

A new tour will allow fans to visit the Rovers Return and much more.

Coronation Street’s juicy storylines might have you glued to the telly, but an exciting new attraction connected to the long-running soap is very likely to budge fans from their sofas.

Earlier this year, ITV bosses applied to open the programme’s set to the public and now the green light has been given to go ahead with tours.

Coronation Street set
(Coronation Street/ITV/PA)

From May 26, 90-minute visits to the Trafford Park set will be available, accommodating up to 1,500 people per day.

The cobbled streets of Weatherfield have been based here since 2014, with the recent addition of shops, a police station and the new Victoria Street.

Between April 2014 and December 2015, Coronation Street: The Tour was launched at the soap’s old Quay Street set, and attracted more than 850,000 people from across the globe.

When lodging their application, ITV bosses wrote: “Coronation Street has, for the past 50 years, been one of the UK’s favourite television shows. It is an iconic national and international brand.”

The new £10 million studio is being opened to the public on selected Saturdays – running from May 26 until November – with tickets costing £35 each. Along with taking selfies on set, visitors can hear secrets from the show which has been filmed in Manchester since 1960.

How to get there

Shearings Holidays has a four-day package from £199, including three nights half board accommodation, the Coronation Street Tour, a visit to the city of Manchester and all coach travel. Available on selected dates between June and November from various pick up points around the UK.

© Press Association 2018

