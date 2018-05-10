What's going on with Hawaii's Kilauea volcano? Travellers warned of further eruption

Over the past week Hawaii’s Kilauea – one of the world’s most active volcanoes – has been releasing lava out of its flank and scientists are warning a massive summit eruption, sending boulders and ash out of its crater, is possible.

There are are two vents omitting dangerous gases and more than 2,000 people have been urged to leave their homes.



What area is affected?

Kilauea is in the south east of Hawaii’s Big Island. The Kilauea caldera is part of the Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park, a World Heritage Site.

It’s mostly communities in the rural area of Puna affected at the moment, on the eastern flank of Kilauea volcano.



(PA Graphics)

Lava has so far oozed through cracks in the crater floor and magma has been moving into the Leilani Estates, more than 24 miles from the summit. There are 14 lava-and-gas producing fissures in the area. Lanipuna Gardens is also being evacuated.

By Wednesday a total of 36 structures, including 26 confirmed homes, had been destroyed. There is no indication when the eruption might stop, or how far the lava might spread, and police are going door to door to urge people to leave.

Will it get worse?

Smoke rises from a fissure in Leilani Estates in Pahoa (U.S. Geological Survey/AP/PA)

It’s expected to. Lava could flow downhill and burn areas that are not currently in danger, and toxic sulfur dioxide gas can be deadly, so officials are especially worried about the elderly and those with breathing problems.

Experts are warning that a much bigger, explosive summit eruption is possible in the coming weeks as magma drains down the flank of the volcano. The U.S. Geological Survey said the risk will rise if the lava drops below the groundwater level beneath the summit’s caldera or crater-like basin, because the influx of water inside could cause steam-driven explosions.

It could also lead to volcanic smog and acid rain. The Hawaii Department of Health has warned that masks sold in shops won’t provide protection from dangerous volcanic gases.

The 320,000 acre Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park, which encompasses Kilauea and Mauna Loa, is set to close on Friday in case of a big eruption. The park is popular for hiking and camping.

Lava creeps onto the pavement on Luana Street in the Leilani Estates subdivision in Pahoa (Jamm Aquino/AP)

What should travellers do?

A local state of emergency has been declared on the island and tourists should also follow advice given to residents to stay out of the affected areas in the Puna district.

But Donald Swanson, a USGS volcanologist, told the Washington Post: “If an explosion happens, there’s a risk at all scales. If you’re near the crater, within half a mile, you could be subject to ballistic blocks weighing as much as 10 or 12 tons.” Adding that within several miles you could be within range of smaller rocks the size of marbles.

Hawaii is popular for UK travellers, thanks to its weather, tropical beaches and dramatic landscape. Virgin Holidays provide holidays to the country and have updated their travel advice for customers to say: “Currently, flights are operating in and out of Hilo Airport, and we are liaising with our customers in resort to ensure their safety.

Visitors watching steam and gas at the summit of the crater as residents are told to evacuate (Jae C. Hong/AP/PA)

“Virgin holidays will continue to monitor flight activity along with local restrictions for tourists. Should your forthcoming trip to Hawaii be affected, our Service Teams will contact you with the latest information.

“If you have any questions you can contact our Customer Service Team on 0344 557 4321 for assistance.”

Local airline Hawaiian Airlines have been offering customers booked on some flights reservation changes free of charge.

#Kilauea Travel Update: Effective immediately, guests holding tickets for travel on Hawaiian Airlines flights to/from/via Hilo (ITO) or Kona (KOA), Hawaii, on 5/3-5/13, will be permitted a one-time reservation change with waiver of change fee. More info: https://t.co/lOYN4BofdK. — Hawaiian Airlines (@HawaiianAir) May 6, 2018

The Foreign Office has updated its travel advice, saying: “British nationals in the area should monitor local media reports and follow the advice of local authorities, including any evacuation orders.”

The Hawaii tourism board released a statement on Monday, reiterating that the vast majority of Hawaii remains unaffected. Ross Birch, executive director of the Island of Hawaii’s Visitors Bureau, said: “There is absolutely no reason at this time for travellers to change or alter their leisure or business plans.”

Adding: “All flights into Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole – KOA (west) and Hilo International Airport – ITO (east) are operating normally. All accommodations, activities and attractions on the island are also operating normally, with the exception of those in the area affected by the lava activity.”

For information on what to do if you’re caught up in the area, check out Ready.gov/volcanoes.

