Style scoop: Give your home an on-trend treat with this summer's ice-cream shades

Far from sickly, this season's pastels are ultra cool. Gabrielle Fagan reveals how to get the look now.

Ice-cream shades are the smart choice for decor this summer – but don’t be put off by thinking that means a super-sweet, kiddie look.

Small scoops of these retro-feel shades – pink, mint or peach are particularly popular – used sparingly for accessories and furnishings are bang on-trend.

And if it all feels a bit too sugary for your liking, you can simply tone the look down with another gelato-inspired shade – classic whipped white – for walls or other furnishings.

“Pastels are one of the dominant colour trends this year. These hues bring a sense of calm and freshness to the home in preparation for spring/summer,” confirms Jemma Dayman, a buyer at Carpetright. “If you want to give your setting a seasonal refresh, centre the décor of a room around a pastel tone. I’d suggest a carpet in pink or mint green, as these colours are currently very on-trend.

“The shades also perfectly partner furniture with a minimalist design. On the other hand, if you just want a spoonful of colour from the palette, add a rug in a pastel shade for a subtle touch.”

Take your pick from one of these three mouth-watering choices…

Add a scoop of strawberry pink

Subtle pinks make this a soft but sophisticated setting: Bluebell Two and a Half Seat Sofa in Taupe Brushed Linen Cotton, £1,620, and Bluebell Rectangular Footstool in Brushed Linen Cotton Powder Pink, £310, Sofa.com (Sofa.com/PA)

“Incorporating pastel hues into the home will help create a room that’s an oasis of serenity, in which you can relax and unwind,” says Emily Dunstan, a home buyer at Heal’s. “Touches of blush pink and sky blue gently lift a neutral colour scheme. Keep accessories to a minimum, and streamline the palette using silver and white finishes to achieve a clean, harmonious aesthetic.

“Introduce a peaceful sense of nature in different spaces by filling tall vases with fresh botanicals to heighten the feeling of an organically-inspired calm, and combine cool marble with rich woody tones to further enhance the organic qualities within the décor,” she adds. “Complete the scene by replacing harsh spotlights with delicate glass pendants and soft candlelight.”

(L-R) Abstract Pastel Cushion by Dizzywonders, £30, ArtWow; Alana Velvet Shell Back Chair – Dusty Pink, £129.99, Argos; Garland Silk Lampshade – Oyster/Smoke, from £65, Clarissa Hulse; Ubud Cushion in Pink and Grey, £25, Made.com (ArtWow/Argos/Clarissa Hulse/Made.com/PA)

Make a space minty fresh

A mint green sofa provides the keynote shade in this pastel scheme, featuring Pashmina (the pale pink base), Chance (the light minty blue dots) and Tropical Ocean (the darker blue accents) Crown Paints Matt Emulsions, from £14 for 2.5L, and Quick Kiss (the red dot) Crown Paints Matt, from £13 for 1.25L (Crown Paints/PA)

“Using pastels in the home doesn’t always have to be sweet and pretty,” says Judy Smith, a colour consultant at Crown Paints. “Shades of watery mint green, the palest pink, or even sharp sherbet lemon can look new and modern if combined with tones of grey and hard materials like concrete and metal.

“Also, think about painting out a section of a wall in a strong asymmetric pattern that will bring an unexpected element to these soft and chalky colours.”

(L-R) Xavier Pauchard Tolix Style Stool With Natural Wood Seat – Duck Egg, £59, Cult Furniture; Kaelan 1 Light Pendant in Matt Pale Green, £43.99, Dar Lighting; Hammershoi Large Ridged Vase – Mint, £65, Heal’s; Bits & Pieces Wallpaper by Karlie Klum, £28 a roll, Lime Lace (Cult Furniture/Dar Lighting/Heal’s/Lime Lace/PA)

Another fun and effective way to use these shades, since they blend so beautifully, is to create an ombre-effect wall. While it might look like something only a professional can achieve, Smith says it is possible to attempt it yourself.

Ombre-effect wall featuring a blend of Chance (light blue) and Fairy Dust (pink) Matt Emulsion, from £14 for 2.5L, Crown Paints (Crown Paints/PA)

Tempted to give it a try? “Start by painting the whole wall in your top colour and allow this to dry. Mark a line dividing out the lower half of the wall in pencil,” says Smith. “Once this is done, paint this half with your second pastel shade. Allow time for this to dry. Use a separate board or palette to mix the two colours evenly. Apply this mixed paint to the section of the wall where the two colours meet. To finish, use a clean roller across the middle section to soften the lines and create the blurred, gradient look.”

Pick a peach of a colour

Peach tones inject zest into this relaxing setting: Spot Coral Woven Cotton Rug, from £51, Dash & Albert Europe (Dash & Albert Europe/PA)

“Perfect for adding warmth to a space, peach is popping up all over the interiors world, eclipsing Millennial Pink, its duskier and more muted cousin,” says Nadia McCowan Hill, style advisor for interiors brand, Wayfair. “For a retro- glam take on this hot new colour story, pair your peachy picks with gold and brass furniture and lighting. If you’re looking for a contemporary approach, plump for geometric prints or colour clash with forest green and emerald green, two other hot hues for the season. ”

Alternatively, a sofa in a neutral fabric – such as Willow & Hall’s Buttermere Sofa Bed in Country Linen Zinc, from £1,183 – could be a focal point around which you display pastel touches. It’s time to play with these pretty shades!

(L-R) Madeleine Parisian Bamboo Print Slipper Chair, £619.99, Wayfair; Toucan Money Box, £59.95, Audenza; Greylock Indoor/Outdoor Cushion, £73, Dash & Albert Europe; Orange Diamond Weave Cotton Throw, £15.99, Ian Snow (Wayfair/Audenza/Dash & Albert Europe/Ian Snow/PA)

