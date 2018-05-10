Author Kate Mosse: 'All of my novels are love letters to Carcassonne'

The bestselling writer reveals her close connections with the French town, where so many of her books are set.

Award-winning novelist Kate Mosse, whose Languedoc trilogy beginning with Labyrinth made her a literary star, writes her novels in Carcassonne, which she has described as the most dazzling fortified medieval city in Europe, complete with a castle, canal, drawbridges and cobblestones. It’s also the setting for her latest novel, The Burning Chambers.

This is why she loves the town so much…

It’s an inspiring place



“All of my novels are love letters to Carcassonne. It’s my place of inspiration. When I’m there, I’m living as a writer.

“I’ll walk to the main square in the Bastide and have some lunch, and then maybe go to a museum or a library, or to a place I’m writing about, or get on the train to Toulouse, where a lot of The Burning Chambers is set.

“I go to Carcassonne five days every month to write, then in the holidays, my husband Greg, our two children and I will go out there.”

She owns a beautiful house



Kate’s house is in the shadow of the medieval city walls, with its 52 turrets and towers (Thinkstock/PA)

“We have a tiny little house in the shadow of the medieval city walls. If you turn right out of our door and walk up 94 steps, you are at the battlement.

“You can sit in the garden and it looks up over the orchards of the neighbours’ gardens, up to the 52 incredible turrets and towers.”

It’s easy to step back in time



The fortified medieval city (Thinkstock/PA)

“La Cité sits up on the far side of the River Aude like a crown of stone. When you’re in there, you must walk around the ramparts and the Château Comtal (Count’s castle) and you will get a sense of what medieval life was like, how tiny the streets were and how a city could just shut itself off to protect itself against attack.”

The citadel, which dates back to Roman times, was saved from virtual dereliction in the 19th century by the Gothic Revival architect Eugène Viollet-le-Duc.

Visitors can admire his amazing work in re-creating the tops of the walls and the towers and turrets, adding eye-catching cone-shaped roofs.

There’s even a tour based on one of her books



There is now a Labyrinth tour, based on the places in her novel (Orion/PA)

“In the Château Comtal, the tour guides use Labyrinth (Mosse’s bestselling first novel in the Languedoc series) as part of their tour of the city. The Cathar Crusade is a really big piece of French history – and all of Carcassonne tourism is built around that. The medieval past is everywhere.

“In spring, if you stand on the battlements in the castle, you can see the Pyrenees covered in snow 30km to the south west – it’s amazing.

“You’re living in the present but you always have the shadow of the past hanging over you. Labyrinth is 13th century Carcassonne, but The Burning Chambers is 16th century Carcassonne.”

Head to the Place Carnot



Neptune Fountain in the Place Carnot (Thinkstock/PA)

Venture to the Place Carnot and you get a view of the market, awash with vegetables, flowers and honey stalls.

“My lead character Minou, in The Burning Chambers, goes to the market to buy her breakfast. There’s an old café there, Chez Félix, which is one of my favourite haunts, and it’s where all of my modern characters sit if they’re going to have a cup of coffee or a glass of wine.”

Explore Place Marcou

“This is the main square in the medieval part of the city and you sit at the red and white striped tablecloths of the Brasserie Le Trouvère. In the winter, it’s lovely and warm and snug, and in the summer it has much-needed shade from the fierce midday sun.”

Sample the local cuisine



Cassoulet is local fare (Thinkstock/PA)

“I don’t eat it because I’m vegetarian, but the local dish is called cassoulet, a casserole with white beans, duck thighs and sausage – a meal in one. It’s famous in the region and comes from that part of the world.

“One of the things I love – which is typical of the area – is goat’s cheese with mountain honey. You can’t beat bread, cheese and salad.”

Try the wine



Blanquette de Limoux is the local sparkling wine (Thinkstock/PA)

“It’s also a great wine district. There’s a very special sparkling wine called blanquette. Blanquette de Limoux ( a nearby town) is the local sparkling wine. Most of it is made by traditional methods and it’s very different from all the modern mass-produced stuff you get.”

Do your own tour



“At the back of the Labyrinth books, there’s a walking tour of both the medieval city and the main town, the Bastide, on the other side of the river. People can download them and use them as a tour for the city.”

The Burning Chambers by Kate Mosse is published by Mantle, priced £20. Available now.

