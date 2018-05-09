As Taylor Swift and Katy Perry end their feud - 6 ways to help mend a broken friendship

If the two famous popstars can heal a rift, you can give it a go too.

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry seem to have ended a feud that has been ongoing since 2014.

The pair used to be friends, but a rift allegedly developed over a situation with backing dancers. Since then, people think they’ve fired shots at each other through their songs – Swift’s Bad Blood is apparently aimed at Perry, and Perry’s Swish Swish at Swift.

Ahead of her new Reputation tour, Swift posted a picture of a gift and letter she received from Perry, saying: “So I just got to my dressing room and found this actual olive branch, this means so much to me.”

Celebs – they’re just like us, aren’t they? Well, maybe not – but they still have friendships like us, and they also fight and make up. Olga Levancuka, life coach and author of How To Be Selfish, says: “A lot of the time you’ll be able to fix the issue by laughing it off, but depending on what happened, sometimes it may be harder to reconcile.”

If the problems between you and a friend are a bit too serious to just laugh off, take a look at Levancuka’s tips on how you can try and mend a rift in a relationship.

1. Offer the olive branch (metaphorically)

“Break the wall of silence between you. Social media has made reconnecting with someone much easier, so regardless of how annoyed or hurt you’re feeling, try and reach out to the other person.

“Use digital communication only as a first step towards repairing a relationship. It’s a good way to start the process, but to properly reconnect you need to look your friend in the eye and talk things through.”

2. Set time aside for them

“You’re less likely to be open if you’re feeling rushed or the environment isn’t right. Find time to get together and choose a location that allows you to have a quiet conversation.”

3. Ask for their side of their story

“You need to realise that your friend may not be feeling the same way as you, or they might have a different perspective. Before you assume that you know what’s bothering them, ask them how they feel and what’s caused it. First listen, and then talk.”

4. Don’t be afraid to show emotion

“You may have spent hours preparing what you want to say, but rapid-firing everything off isn’t the best way to go about it. Have a talk with your friend and take a moment to understand how you feel, and explain it to your friend calmly. This will make the other person less defensive and more willing to want to talk things through.”

5. Take action

“Talking things through doesn’t mean defending yourself and your actions. After you’ve both got things off your chest, commit to make changes. Ask each other what you can do to heal the relationship, listen to each other’s suggestions and decide how to move forward.”

6. Don’t rush things

“Mending a friendship won’t happen overnight. Accept that hurt feelings don’t heal right away, so give yourself time to digest what happened. If you feel you didn’t resolve everything then have another chat a week later, otherwise just let the relationship to develop naturally.”

