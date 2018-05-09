What are fibroids? FKA Twigs reveals she's had six tumours removed

9th May 18 | Lifestyle

The singer says she felt alone and her confidence was knocked after going through surgery.

The Fashion Awards 2017 - London

FKA Twigs has revealed she has been recovering from surgery after having six fibroid tumours removed from her uterus.

The singer posted on Instagram, alongside a video of her dancing around a pole, that the tumours were “pretty huge” – the size of two cooking apples, three kiwis and a couple of strawberries.

“The nurse said that the weight and size was like being six months pregnant,” she wrote. “I tried to be brave, but it was excruciating at times and to be honest, I started to doubt if my body would ever feel the same again.”

dear friends, I am a very private person as u all know and I have gone back and forth in my mind whether to share that this year I have been recovering from laparoscopic surgery to remove 6 fibroid tumours from my uterus. the tumours were pretty huge, the size of 2 cooking apples 🍎 🍎, 3 kiwis 🥝 🥝 🥝 and a couple of 🍓🍓. a fruit bowl of pain everyday. the nurse said that the weight and size was like being 6 months pregnant. I tried to be brave but it was excruciating at times and to be honest I started to doubt if my body would ever feel the same again. I had surgery in December and I was so scared, despite lots of love from friends and family I felt really alone and my confidence as a woman was knocked. but… today whilst dancing with Kelly at the choreography house I felt like my strong self again for the first time in a while and it was magical. thank you precious body for healing, thank you for reminding me to be kind to myself, you are a wonderful thing, now go create and be other once again <3 I know that a lot of women suffer from fibroid tumours and I just wanted to say after my experience that you are amazing warriors and that you are not alone. you can get through this. and with this I let go of the pain… love always twigs 🌱

A post shared by FKA twigs (@fkatwigs) on

The 30-year-old said she had the surgery in December and had gone back and forth about her decision to share what she’s been going through. “Despite lots of love from friends and family, I felt really alone and my confidence as a woman was knocked.”

She added: “But today, whilst dancing with Kelly at the choreography house I felt like my strong self again for the first time in a while and it was magical. thank you precious body for healing, thank you for reminding me to be kind to myself, you are a wonderful thing.”

FKA twigs performing on the West Holts Stage at the Glastonbury Festival, at Worthy Farm in Somerset. (Ben Birchall/PA)
(Ben Birchall/PA)

What are uterine fibroids?

Fibroids (also known as myomas or leiomyomas) are growths that develop in or around the uterus. They’re non-cancerous and made up of muscle and fibrous tissue.

Fibroids can be as small as a pea or as big as a melon. Many women are unaware they even have them, but depending on the size and location of the tumours, symptoms can include abdominal pain, heavy or painful periods, lower back pain, constipation or pain during sex.

The most common type is intramural, which develop in the muscle wall of the womb. There are also subserosal, which are found outside the wall of the womb and develop into the pelvis area, and submucosal, which develop in the muscle layer beneath the womb’s inner lining and grow into the womb cavity.

Some studies suggest complications from fibroids can, in cases, cause infertility, or problems with pregnancy.

How common are they?

It might surprise you to know, but they’re actually very common. Around one in three women develop them at some point in their life, according to the NHS, and most frequently, women are between 30 and 50 and of African-Caribbean origin.

Women who’ve had children have a lower risk of developing fibroids and the risk decreases the more children you have.

Why do they develop?

There is often a family history of fibroids. They usually develop during a woman’s reproductive years, when oestrogen levels are at their highest, so although the exact cause is unknown, it’s thought it could be to do with oestrogen. They tend to shrink when oestrogen levels are lower, for instance, after the menopause.

Fibroids actually don’t need to be treated if they aren’t causing pain or any problems. Over time they should shrink and even disappear completely. If they do cause pain, medication is usually offered first, and surgery is a last option.

© Press Association 2018

