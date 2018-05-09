Tart London know how to do seriously summery food

Open A Love Of Eating, the debut cookbook from bespoke caterers and food columnists, Tart London – aka Lucy Carr-Ellison and Jemima Jones – and you’ll feel like you’ve been tipped directly into summer.

There’s a charred mackerel salad with broad beans, chicken burgers layered with pickled cucumber, and a spicy chilled avocado soup that all scream dinner outside.

“It’s quite easy, comfort food,” says Jones, 30. “It’s the kind of food Lucy and I make when we get in from a very long day.”

It’s also all rather pretty. “Whatever your budget, you can always make your dishes beautiful,” notes Carr-Ellison, 31. “It’s just taking that one second, finishing it with a herb or chopped chilli. I think that’s achievable.”

The pair became friends while both living in New York in their early-20s. “I felt like I was the only one who cooked – I’d try and force my American friends into having dinner parties,” Carr-Ellison remembers. “I would lay the table as you would here and have people round, and suddenly they’d be putting on the TV and watching the Super Bowl. I was like, ‘They just don’t get it’.”

Fortunately, Jones did – and they eventually teamed up to launch Tart, a bespoke catering company, largely feeding crews on fashion and photography shoots, a world they were already familiar with (Carr-Ellison as a photographer, Jones as a model and assistant). The brand name was a result of walking onto shoots carrying crisply baked tarts: “It’d be, ‘Here come the kitchen tarts’, so Tarts stuck,” says Carr-Ellison.

They’ve since catered for some pretty famous names, from Kate Moss and Stella McCartney, to Penelope Cruz (“I’ve got the biggest girl crush on her,” says Jones. “Giving her breakfast, I was just speechless. She asked me a question and I blushed a whole new colour of red!”) and Robbie Williams (“I was in such awe, and so proud because he had seconds of my chicken dish,” remembers Carr-Ellison).

Fashion and food aren’t entities you’d automatically assume were a natural fit though, but Carr-Ellison is firm: “Everybody has to eat. We came into it just at the time when the idea of just drinking champagne and having a lettuce leaf was changing. People wanted to look good and feel good, and they needed energy throughout the day.”

Jones adds: “Food was always quite a depressing thing on shoots… It would either be a takeaway from around the corner, a cold sandwich, or these industrial pans of overcooked pasta bakes and salads that had been dressed five hours before, they were so limp.”

Tart offered a no-brainer alternative. The duo would arrange a pop-up kitchen, plug in their induction hobs and cook on the spot, whether that was in horse boxes without reliable electricity, or watching fashion photographer Tim Walker (who got them their first catering gig and has written the forward to the cookbook) shoot surreal scenes. “Whatever stresses there were during the day, you were giving people happiness – it was really exciting but utterly exhausting,” Carr-Ellison remembers.

They admit – as neither of them are professionally-trained chefs – that there was a lot of learning on the job, including Googling Jamie Oliver recipes if someone requested something they didn’t know how to make. “You’re always learning,” says Carr-Ellison. “Still, if I ever have a question, I call my mum.”

Their mums, they say, are their earliest inspirations – swiftly followed by the likes of chefs Skye Gyngell and Lucy Boyd of Petersham Nurseries fame, and food writer Diana Henry.

“My mum’s an amazing cook; I spent my childhood sitting on a counter top watching her,” says Jones, who, from a young age, knew how to make a mayonnaise or a béchamel sauce, and recalls tucking into “lots of griddled fennel salads, [and dishes with] lots of olive oil and chopped parsley over them – it was yummy”.

Carr-Ellison grew up in Northumberland (“I feel like we just got tahini two years ago”), where English fare was very much on the menu: “The fish man still comes on a Thursday morning, we have amazing smoke houses and are just by Lindisfarne, which has wonderful oysters. Other than that, it was really good Sunday lunches and toad-in-the-hole.”

The girls’ current focus, aside from A Love Of Eating, is their soon-to-be launched London restaurant (“Right now, it’s pretty hectic,” explains Jones), but their favourite thing to do is just discuss food between themselves.

“The only thing we talk about, from the beginning of the day to the end, is food,” says Carr-Ellison.

“That extra little crunch you got on top of a ceviche…” picks up Jones wistfully. “It’s like, ‘Oh my god, I went to this last night and tried this, with this pickled rhubarb…’,” continues Carr-Ellison. “It’s so bizarre that it never gets boring.”

A Love Of Eating: Recipes From Tart London by Lucy Carr-Ellison and Jemima Jones, photography by Laura Edwards, is published by Square Peg, priced £25. Available now.

