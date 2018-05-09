How to make Tart London's white chocolate, cardamom and raspberry tart

“This is one of our best desserts – it might even be Jemima’s favourite,” say foodie duo, Lucy Carr-Ellison and Jemima Jones of Tart London. “It is exactly what you want in a dessert, with a crunchy nutty base, luxurious creamy centre and a tart lift from the raspberry.

“White chocolate and cardamom are a match made in heaven, we are always pairing them – try making white chocolate and cardamom ice cream, it’s divine.”

Ingredients:

(Serves 12)

200g pecans

200g hazelnuts

175g unsalted butter, melted

2 pinches of sea salt

250g mascarpone

100ml double cream

300g good-quality white chocolate

1tsp vanilla extract

1tsp ground cardamom

250g raspberries

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C/gas 4. Spread both the pecans and hazelnuts out on a baking tray and roast for about 15 minutes until nicely golden. Remove and set aside to cool.

2. Place half the nuts in a food possessor and blitz to a fine powder, then put into a bowl. Blitz the rest of the nuts to a rough crumb, then mix with the powdered nuts. Add the melted butter and a pinch of sea salt and stir to combine. Tip the mixture into a 23cm loose-bottomed tart tin and press firmly up the sides and into the bottom of the tin. You want the base to be crunchy and quite thin, rather than a thick crust. Chill in the fridge while you get on with the filling.

3. Put the mascarpone, double cream, white chocolate, vanilla and cardamom into a pan and warm over a low heat, stirring all the time to let the chocolate melt, then add a pinch of salt and remove from the heat.

4. Pour the chocolate mixture into the base. Return to the fridge and leave to set for about one hour.

5. Put the raspberries into a sieve suspended over a bowl. Use a spoon to press the raspberries through the sieve, leaving the seeds behind in the sieve. Once done, take the nearly-set tart out of the fridge and use a teaspoon to dot blobs of the raspberry puree over the tart. Turn the teaspoon over and drag the dots a little to create a pretty, swirled effect. Return to the fridge for another two hours to set completely.

A Love Of Eating: Recipes From Tart London by Lucy Carr-Ellison and Jemima Jones, photography by Laura Edwards, is published by Square Peg, priced £25. Available now.

