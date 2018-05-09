How to make Tart London's saffron roasted peppers and tomatoes, crispy chickpeas and labneh

Have friends over, put this in the middle of the table, and watch it disappear.

“Labneh – or strained yoghurt – is a beloved accompaniment in the Middle East and luckily it’s easy enough to make at home,” explain Lucy Carr-Ellison and Jemima Jones of bespoke catering company, Tart London.

“This really is one of our favourite dishes to feed a crowd. It plays on complementary textures and flavours: smooth with crunch, sweet with tart, and spice with soothing labneh.”

Ingredients:

(Serves 6–8 as a side)

4 red peppers, halved and deseeded

Large handful of small mixed tomatoes (approx 20)

Few sprigs of thyme

1tbsp harissa

Large pinch of saffron threads

2 cloves garlic, sliced into thin chips

4tbsp olive oil, plus a glug for frying

1tbsp balsamic vinegar

1tbsp soft brown sugar

1/2 x 400g tin chickpeas, drained and rinsed (120g drained weight)

2tbsp buckwheat

Small bunch of coriander, finely chopped

Sea salt and pepper

For the labneh:

1kg natural yoghurt

1tsp sea salt

For the spicy nuts:

4tbsp olive oil

1tsp fennel seeds

1tsp nigella seeds

2tsp coriander seeds, crushed

1tsp cumin seeds

2tsp roughly chopped pine nuts

2tsp chopped hazelnuts

1tsp chilli flakes

(Laura Edwards/PA)

Method:

1. First make the labneh. Line a deep bowl with a double layer of cheesecloth (or a clean dishcloth). Stir the yoghurt and salt together and place in the centre of the cloth. Pull the corners of the cloth up to make a ball and tie closed tightly with string. Suspend over a bowl to collect the liquid (a cupboard handle works well) or set in a sieve over a bowl. If the weather is hot, do this in the fridge. Let this hang while you get on with the rest of the recipe (or overnight if you have time).

2. Preheat the oven to 180°C/gas 4 and line a baking tray with baking paper. Place the peppers and tomatoes on the lined tray and scatter with the thyme sprigs. In a small bowl, mix together the harissa, saffron, garlic, olive oil and balsamic vinegar and season well. Drizzle this over the peppers and tomatoes, mixing in with your hands. Finally, sprinkle the sugar over the top and roast in the oven for 45 minutes.

3. Heat a good glug of olive oil in a large frying pan over a medium heat. When hot, add the drained chickpeas and buckwheat with a good sprinkle of sea salt and fry for about five minutes, stirring occasionally, until golden and crisp. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on kitchen paper.

4. Now for the spicy nuts. Heat the olive oil in a small frying pan over a medium heat and add all the spices, chopped nuts and chilli flakes. Sizzle for three to five minutes until the spices have crisped. Remove from the heat and set aside.

5. When the peppers and tomatoes are out of the oven and cool enough to handle, peel the skins off the peppers and place the flesh in a mortar and pestle with the juices collected in the tray. Pound together to form a coarse, loose paste.

6. Serve by dolloping the labneh onto a large plate. Spoon the peppers over, then dot the tomatoes about sporadically, followed by the crisped chickpeas and buckwheat, then the spicy nuts (with all the delicious oil). Finish with a scattering of chopped coriander.

A Love Of Eating: Recipes From Tart London by Lucy Carr-Ellison and Jemima Jones, photography by Laura Edwards, is published by Square Peg, priced £25. Available now.

© Press Association 2018