Here's what you need to know about the big winners at the James Beard food awards in America

The Met Gala might have been providing the fashion last night, but the James Beard Awards Gala was fully focused on food.

Never heard of the James Beard Foundation? The New York-based organisation is named after its namesake, a “champion of American cuisine”, and its mission is to “celebrate, nurture, and honor chefs and other leaders making America’s food culture more delicious, diverse, and sustainable for everyone”.

So if you’re not up to speed on State-side restaurant culture, you’re forgiven – but then again, what’s trending and being cooked, eaten and dribbled over in the US, sooner or later finds its way to the UK.

Congratulations to all our 2018 James Beard Award winners! Check out the full list: https://t.co/whZRpZeKZf #jbfa — James Beard Foundation (@beardfoundation) May 8, 2018

To stay ahead of the foodie curve, here’s what you need to know about the headline winners at the annual James Beard Awards Gala in Chicago. These are names you’re going to want to remember…



Best New Restaurant: JuneBaby, Seattle

Founder chef Edouardo Jordan nabbed an impressive double-whammy, picking up the Best New Restaurant award (becoming the first African-American man to ever do so) for JuneBaby, as well as Best Chef in the Northwest for his first restaurant, Salare. JuneBaby does home-style Southern food you’ll want to eat platefuls of – think shrimp gumbo, buttermilk biscuits and fried catfish.



Outstanding Baker: Belinda Leong and Michel Suas, b. patisserie, San Francisco

If you’re looking for flaky pastry made in the French style, but layered with American flavours then b. patisserie is the place to go. It has an open pastry kitchen, so you can watch friends, business partners and bakers extraordinaire, Belinda Leong and Michel Suas, in action.



Rising Star Chef of the Year: Camille Cogswell, Zahav, Philadelphia

Pastry chef Camille Cogswell has been rewarded for her considerable contributions to modern Israeli cuisine at Zahav. The 27-year-old was up for the same award last year, but this time her dessert skills won through.

Best Chef: New York City: Missy Robbins, Lilia, Brooklyn, NY

Head chef and owner of Lilia (which has only been open for two years), Missy Robbins spent time in Italy, getting to grips with regional Italian cooking before opening her own place. Her menus are simple but mesmeric – how could you not want grilled clams with Calabrian chilli and breadcrumbs?



Outstanding Chef: Gabrielle Hamilton, Prune, NYC

This is a proper brunch A post shared by Eva Lovia (@lovialongtime) on Jan 21, 2018 at 9:06am PST

Food writer and chef Gabrielle Hamilton had no formal culinary training, and opened Prune in 1999 with no real restaurant experience. That hasn’t stopped it being a consistent and intriguing hit of a dining spot in New York City’s East Village though – and this is recognition well earned.

© Press Association 2018