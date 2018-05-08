Drinking al fresco: 3 cocktails to make ahead

Preparing mixed drinks ahead of time is easier than you think, and means you can spend more time relaxing with friends.

In the world of mixology, cocktail components can be fussy and time consuming. But it needn’t be that way, especially if you forage ahead for fresh ingredients and do a little prepping, so they can be ready to serve at a moment’s notice.

From making freshly made cordials to something as simple as twisting the top off a bottle and pouring yourself a perfectly made drink, Batched & Bottled, Cocktails to Make Ahead by Max & Noel Venning will show you how to up your cocktail game.

Here are three of their infusions to drink in the sunshine, that can actually be put together on a cloudy day…

1. Fennel & Elderflower Fizz

(Ola O Smit/PA)

Perfect for a picnic and easy to prep the day before. The savoury note from the fennel means this pairs well with light food. Along with the prosecco and a few fronds of fennel to garnish, it makes for a very sophisticated summer tipple.

Ingredients: Elderflower and fennel cordial (200g bulb fennel, 500ml elderflower cordial), couple of bottles of prosecco. Fennel slices and leaves to garnish.

Utensils: Plastic bowl (750ml), funnel, coffee filter

Method: To make the elderflower and fennel cordial, slice the fennel as finely as you can using a sharp knife. Keep some of the sliced fennel for garnishing, plus any leaves. Place it in a bowl, pour the elderflower cordial over, cover with a lid or cling film and leave in the fridge for 24 hours. Strain the mixture by lining a funnel with the coffee filter and run some cold water through to remove any lint. Put the funnel over the empty cordial bottle and pour through the liquid. Will keep in the fridge for up to one week.

Serving suggestion: If you’re taking this to a picnic, fill a cool box with ice and put in the prosecco and cordial. Wrap the garnish in damp kitchen paper and place on ice. To serve, place ice cubes in a wine glass, add 25ml cordial and top with prosecco. Stir slowly, garnish, drink.

2. Southern Belle Punch

(Ola O Smith/PA)

This is your new go-to cocktail for a large party and can be prepared way in advance and stored in the fridge. With a bowl of this on the table, you’ll find when it’s your turn for a drink, it will probably be gone. So we recommend making twice as much.

Ingredients: 500ml bourbon whiskey, 150ml fresh, strained lemon juice, 150ml sugar syrup, 20ml maraschino liqueur, 10ml Angostura bitters, 400ml strong Earl Grey tea, chilled, 400ml chilled water – serves approx 10 people. Ice to serve.

Garnish: Selection of edible flowers, seasonal fruit, citrus fruits, berries or mint sprigs

Method: A few hours before you want to serve, simply add all the ingredients to your chosen punch bowl and stick in the fridge to get it nice and cold. It will keep for 24 hours.

Serving suggestion: Pull the bowl out of the fridge and add the ice. Get extravagant with the garnishes – as it’s a centrepiece, you can go overboard with edible flowers, seasonal fruit and mint sprigs. Citrus wheels look great bobbing under the surface, along with mint sprigs and berries. Leave a ladle in the bowl and let your guests help themselves.

3. Tarragon & Grapefruit Collins

(Ola O Smit/PA)

The bittersweet, mildly aniseed flavour of tarragon teams well with the acidity of the pink grapefruit in this drink, and it’s a perfect refresher to sip on a warm weekend afternoon in the park. It’s also more than a match for spicy food.

Ingredients: Tarragon syrup (150ml sugar syrup, 75g fresh tarragon), 500ml gin, 150ml fresh, strained grapefruit juice, 100ml fresh, strained lemon juice, 150ml tarragon syrup, couple of bottles of soda water – serves approx 10 people.

Garnish: Tarragon stems or slices of grapefruit

Utensils: Tupperware-type container, 150ml sterilised bottle, 2l jug, seive

Method: To make the tarragon syrup, combine the sugar syrup and tarragon in a container, seal and leave to infuse overnight in the fridge. Strain through a sieve, transfer to the bottle and seal. It will keep for approx two months in the fridge. A couple of hours before you want to serve, add all the ingredients to the jug and put in the fridge.

Serving suggestion: Fill the jug with ice and top with soda water, giving it a quick stir to combine everything. Fill some tall glasses with ice and pour. To garnish, take some tarragon stems and give them a slap to release the aroma, then slide one down the side of each glass. Otherwise, a slice of grapefruit is equally pretty.

Batched & Bottled by Max & Noel Venning is published by Quadrille, priced £18. Photography Ola O Smit. Available now.

© Press Association 2018