Create a romantic garden tribute to Harry And Meghan

As romance fills the air, Hannah Stephenson reveals how to spread the love in your garden.

Want to add a touch of romance to your garden, in honour of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Soft hues can be recreated in your garden (Hannah Stephenson/PA)

You may not have the resources of Philippa Craddock, the royal couple’s wedding florist, but you can still reserve a space in your garden to create a lover’s haven, complete with heavily scented roses, blousy peonies and foxgloves, their chosen flowers.

Foxgloves are reportedly among the royal couple’s chosen flowers (Thinkstock/PA)

Expand your repertoire to feature further romantic notes, including fragrant lavender, swathes of wispy ornamental grass and arches adorned with soft-hued climbers, such as scented jasmine and honeysuckle.

Here are some of the features which could make up your romantic setting…

Cottage garden favourites



Cottage gardens ooze romance (Hannah Stephenson?PA)

Roses, foxgloves, peonies and delphiniums in soft, pastel shades of lilac, blues, pinks and whites all have their place in the cottage garden, which has a relaxed feel and a dreamy, haphazard informal structure.

If you have space, plant naturalistic grasses in swathes, interspersing them with soft-hued flowers, to create a hazy effect. Repeat-plant to provide some structure to what typically looks like an informal, unforced design.

White roses



White roses are a good choice (Thinkstock/PA)

White garden roses represent purity, innocence and, in earlier days, were used as a symbol of true love, before red became more popularly associated.

The Sunken Garden where Harry and Meghan had their first photo call was planted with white flowers to mark the 20th anniversary of the death of Diana, Princess of Wales.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, after the announcement of their engagement (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

If you want a romantic cottage garden, you’ll need an open, sunny area with well-drained soil, enriched with organic matter – such as compost or well-rotted manure. Other plants which typically fit into the cottage garden setting include lavender, salvia, astrantia, Verbena bonariensis and aquilegia.

Cosy seating



Romance can be created in cosy seating areas (Thinkstock/PA)

Even in the smallest space, if you can incorporate snuggled seating and fringe it with scented plants, such as lavender, or create an archway of roses and clematis over it, then you’ll be heading for the height of romance.

A secluded spot somewhere quiet in the garden, which enjoys sun for at least part of the day, can become a lovers’ retreat.

Water features



Water features create vivid reflections (Neil Dunnett/PA)

Water not only creates an air of calm to a garden, but it can also reflect the sky, passing clouds and surrounding foliage, as well as helping to blot out traffic noise. It can be a feature to admire, or just to listen to at the end of the day.

Coupled with soft solar lighting and white-flowered plants, it’s also an after-dark haven.

If you want the water to reflect the sky, go for a feature of shallow, still water without plants, using a dark material in the bottom of the water feature, to make the most of the reflections.

Flowers for cutting



Cut flowers can bring the romance indoors (Thinkstock/PA)

Bring the romantic garden inside by growing flowers for cutting outside, including sweet peas, cornflowers and roses, as well as alstroemeria, delphiniums and pinks.

Just a few blooms from your romantic plot, cut at the back of a plant where it won’t show, can be arranged in a pretty enamel jug or glass vase. Make sure you don’t cut your flowers from one place, leaving an obvious gap in your border, though.

Sculpture



Romantic sculpture is widely available (Thinkstock/PA)

Of course, a carefully-chosen sculpture is a huge romantic gesture in any garden.

There’s a wealth to choose from, from granite nymphs to heart-shaped ironmongery, bronze lovers, and coloured-glass installations and astrological signs.

Before buying your sculpture, think about where you’re going to put it and take a picture of the spot to get an idea of size, location (will it be in sun or shade?) and how the will light change the colour of the piece.

If necessary, place cardboard boxes on top of each other in the spot, to get an idea of scale, and make sure it has enough space to stand out – without getting in the way of access to a pathway or another section of the garden.

It may be safer to choose the piece together and share the enjoyment – and the romance – for years to come.

