These are the ingredients Oman's hot new farmers are growing - and you should be eating

7th May 18 | Lifestyle

These entrepreneurial brothers are working the land to supply plush hotels with fancy food.

If you’re thinking about quitting the day job and starting up a new venture, take inspiration from the Al-Said brothers, Omar, Adam and Fahar.

The self-confessed foodies – all under 30 – wanted better access to delicious restaurants in Oman, the country where they grew up. So, when they realised the reason behind the mediocre fare was a lack of fresh, local produce, they decided to set up a farm called YUZU, starting out with micro herbs, learning from YouTube and building up a business that now supplies 12 hotels in what is arguably the Middle East’s most beautiful country.

Here are their picks of the season – and why we should all be nibbling on them now…

1. Dianthus

Dianthus flowes
(YUZU/PA)

“Dianthus is a wonderful edible flower that we are growing for our fine-dining customers,” notes Adam. “These flowers are very popular with our pastry customers, as they’re a diverse and delicious garnish for many types of cakes. For best use; nestle them on top of cakes with a cream or cheese base. You can also scatter the petals of the flower across your cake by carefully pulling off the stem first. The flower has a lovely, delicate, clove-like taste with a hint of bitter spice.”

2. Black Opal Cherry Tomato

Black Opal cherry tomato
(YUZU/PA)

“Pop one of these into your mouth for a delightful burst of freshness,” says Omar. “Chef Marco at the Shangri-La Barr Al Jissah is innovatively using our homegrown Black Opal Cherry Tomatoes to produce his signature black opal tomato dust.”

3. Red Lace Mustard

Red Lace Mustard leaves
(YUZU/PA)

“These salad leaves have a very sharp and spicy mustard flavour,” warns Fahar. “This variety of mustard has exceptionally beautiful frills. Red lace mustard should be artfully paired with creative salads, poultry and fish dishes.”

4. Red Veined Sorrel

Red-veined sorrel leaves
(YUZU/PA)

“Chefs love these tiny leaves, as they have red veins,” says Adam. “They add a sour and slightly tangy taste to any dish. Get some tweezers and carefully place them on fish, and on top of some sweet root vegetables like carrots or roasted beetroots.”

5. Nasturtium Leaves

Nasturtium leaves
(YUZU/PA)

“These leaves are a real hit with our clients, as they pack a peppery punch – which offers quite a surprise to the taste buds,” Omar buzzes. “They’re a great embellishment for fish, and can be a fantastic standalone decoration to any plate. Just scatter the leaves across the plate for fun.”

© Press Association 2018

