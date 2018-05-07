National Weaning Week: 7 tips for moving your baby onto solid foods

Here are some tips to help you and your little one make the transition from a milk-only diet to solids.

When you want to start weaning, it can be tricky to know where to start. It’s generally recommended to begin around six months old, but how do you know when your baby is ready – and which foods are best to try?

Here are some tips for a smooth transition, while making sure your baby gets everything they need.

1. Don’t wean too soon

How do you know they’re ready? Dietician and weaning expert Laura Clark of LEC Nutrition says: “Becoming less satisfied with milk feeds is not a sign on it’s own to start weaning, as it can often be due to a growth spurt which occurs around four months.

“Signs to look for are good head control to protect the airway, and chomping up and down with the jaws.”

Another sign they might be ready is if they demonstrate hand-eye coordination, to pick something up and move it to their mouth.

(Thinkstock/PA)

2. Start slow

At the beginning, just start by offering a few pieces or teaspoons of food, once a day. Cool down hot food and test it before giving it to your baby. Make sure you don’t add salt or sugar to the food and always stay with your baby while they’re eating.

Milk will still be their main food source for the first two weeks – even once they’re established on solid foods, they’ll still need around 500ml a day.

“Initially, it’s all about exposure. Quantities will be small and your baby won’t recognise it’s food, so keeping calm, making it fun and picking a time that they’re alert and happy is key,” Clark says.

3. Let them feel the food

Babies like to put things in their mouth around this stage – all of their favourite toys will have been in their mouth at some point, so let them do the same with food. Have them touch and hold food and allow them to feed themselves as much as possible.

4. Be patient

It is called weaning for a reason. “Keep trying,” says Clark. “It’s known to take 10 to 15 tries, so don’t let it stress you out.”

It might take several attempts to accept a new taste or texture, but don’t force your baby to eat anything. Wait for them to open their mouth before you offer the food to them and allow them to go at their own speed. Breast milk is sweet, so savoury flavours might be a bit of a surprise for them.

5. Start with baby rice, and pureed fruit and veg

“Start with veggies, fruit and cereals, like oats – but no wheat until after six months,” says Clark.



First fruits and vegetables to try can include carrots, apples and pears. If you’re pureeing, all of these should be cooked, whizzed up and cooled before eating. You can also mix things with your baby’s usual milk, such as baby rice or baby cereal to get them started.

Clark says: “Babies who have increased exposure to vegetables in the first month or so of weaning, tend to be better veg eaters at 12 months. So definitely start with them.”

When they start on solids, you should keep feeding your baby breast milk or infant formula, but it’s not recommended to give them any other kind of milk (cow, sheep or goat) until they are at least a year old.

(Thinkstock/PA)

6. Avoid food with allergens

Clark says to avoid anything that contains allergens before the age of six months – “[This includes] wheat, dairy, soya, shellfish, fish, lupins, nuts, and no honey until one year.”

Anything that contains allergens should be introduced separately to other foods, at a later stage, and in small amounts.

“Beware of choking hazards,” she warns, “anything that might block your baby’s airway.” She recommends cutting foods lengthways to reduce the risk.

7. Move them on from purees as soon as it’s possible

Some babies like mashed foods, other babies are more wary of new textures and need to start with smooth or blended foods on a spoon. However, you should try to move them on from purees and mash as soon as they are able.

Next, try finger foods that can easily break up in your baby’s mouth and are long enough for them to grip – such as soft ripe banana or avocado. Broccolli is a good one too, as it comes with its own handle.

Once your baby is used to softer foods, they can move on to soft-cooked meat, such as chicken or boneless mashed fish. As well as foods like pasta, noodles, lentils, rice and mashed hard-boiled eggs.

There are lots of weaning cookbooks and recipes on the internet, so have a play with flavours. And often, by this stage, you can let your baby have bits of whatever you’re eating. Take your time and enjoy it – weaning’s a whole new life stage and although sometimes, it can be difficult, it’s really good fun to watch.

© Press Association 2018