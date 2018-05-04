As Meghan and Harry plan their honeymoon: 5 romantic places to go in May

Guaranteed to get your heart racing, Sarah Marshall rounds up beautiful locations that are easy to fall in love with.

Public attention is fixed on the Royal Wedding this May – but arguably a far bigger deal is where Harry and Meghan will choose to go on honeymoon.

In keeping with their fondness for wild and adventurous locations, will they head back to Africa? Or, like his big brother, will Harry choose a more traditional beach location for their romantic getaway?

Whatever they choose to do, there are many wonderful places to holiday in May. Here are five options that are particularly suited to newlyweds…

1. Namibia

(Natural Selection/PA)

They fell in love under African stars, so this would be an appropriate place for the royal couple to spend their honeymoon. Neighbouring Botswana, Namibia is a desert wilderness, ideal for escaping the outside world.

In May, the new Hoanib Valley Camp will open in the northwest Kaokoland region, surrounded by rugged mountains and towering sand dunes. Operated by Natural Selection (who also look after Meno a Kwena, where Harry and Meghan stayed in Botswana), the six tent, solar-powered camp is ideally located for spotting desert-adapted lion, rhino, elephant and giraffe.

How: Aardvark Safaris (aardvarksafaris.co.uk; 01980 849 160) offer 4-night stays from £3,495pp including flights from London, transfers, accommodation, meals, local drinks and daily activities.

2. Zimbabwe

(Singita/PA)

Although it’s shoulder-season in this southern African country, May is still an excellent time to see wildlife; temperatures are cooler and the vegetation is lush and green. Recent political changes in the country have also ushered in a new sense of stability.

Located in the southeast, a less visited area, the recently refurbished Singita Pamushana reopens in May. Featuring an interior design inspired by tribal dynasties, the luxurious property is set within the 130,000-acre Malilangwe Wildlife Reserve, where black and white rhino have been reintroduced.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones enjoyed their honeymoon here, so it’s certainly got celebrity appeal.

How: Suites from US$1,650 (£1,176) per night. Visit singita.com. Scott Dunn (scottdunn.com) can arrange tailor-made packages with flights.



3. St Barth’s, Caribbean



(Hotel Christopher/PA)

Models, socialites and royals all flock to this Caribbean island, which promises warm weather and clear skies in May. Often referred to as a laid-back St Tropez, it has several exclusive resorts; one of the more affordable options is

Hotel Christopher Saint Barth in Gustavia, where couples are made to feel like princes and princesses. Although not directly on the beach, the hotel does have one of the island’s largest infinity pools.

How: Mr and Mrs Smith (mrandmrssmith.com) offer rooms from £529.29 per night.

4. Western Australia

(Thinkstock/PA)

Harry and Meghan are planning a visit Down Under later this year for the Invictus Games, but they might consider squeezing in an earlier trip to the Aussie West Coast – just in time for the whale shark season. The world’s largest fish congregate around Ningaloo Reef from May, and adventurous nature fans can even get in the water with them.

How: Audley (audleytravel.com; 01993 838 810) offer a 16-day Western Australia Less Travelled tour from £3,845pp, including flights, car hire and accommodation.

5. Atlas Mountains, Morocco

Valley of Roses (Thinkstock/PA)

What could be more romantic than presenting your loved one with a rose? Every May, as the landscape explodes with pink flowers, the Rose Festival is celebrated at the foothills of the Atlas Mountains in the small town of El-Kelaâ M’Gouna. As dates are dictated by the harvest, they vary each year – but even if you miss the event, it’s still a gorgeous time of year to travel.

How: Wix Squared (wixsquared.com; 0203 8086383) offers 2 nights B&B at the Riad Adore in Marrakech and 3 nights half board at L’ma Lodge in Skoura from £1,000pp, including flights.

© Press Association 2018