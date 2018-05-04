8 of the best films about food and drink

Some movies are all about food and just designed to make you reach for more popcorn, while some seem to have every other character munching on something, regardless whether it’s relevant or not.

Here are some of our favourites… we defy you not to end up rummaging in the fridge while watching them.

1. Pulp Fiction

This massively influential movie from Quentin Tarantino is full of references to American food, from cheeseburgers to milkshakes, and pancakes to pies. Most of the conversations in Pulp Fiction take place during meals and many of them centre around food.

In the opening scene two thieves drink coffee while discussing robbing the restaurant. Soon after, Vincent Vega (John Travolta) and Jules Winnfield (Samuel L. Jackson) sit down next to them, Vincent eating pancakes and bacon, while Jules tries a corn muffin.And later, talking about living in Amsterdam, Vincent recalls Europeans eating French fries with mayonnaise, not ketchup (shock horror).

2. Ocean’s Eleven

In almost every scene Rusty Ryan (Brad Pitt) is in, he’s chewing on something – at one point, it’s a shrimp cocktail. Apparently it was Pitt’s idea for Rusty to be eating all the time: since his gang was on a very tight schedule, his character would have to grab some food whenever he could. Director Steven Soderbergh warned Pitt the scene might need multiple shots – Pitt ended up eating 40 prawns.

3. Sideways

Two men, wine-lover Miles (Paul Giamatti) and soon-to-be-wed Jack (Thomas Haden Church), embark on a wine-tasting road trip in California. While Miles wants to enjoy the booze, Jack is more interested in a final pre-wedding fling before his marriage – however, the wine does dominate regardless. The film is supposed to have a really positive impact on the area as a result.

4. Julie & Julia

Directed by Nora Ephron, intertwines TV chef Julia Child’s backstory (played by Meryl Streep), with blogger Julie Powell’s (Amy Adams) challenge to cook all 524 recipes in Child’s first book. There’s much whisking of eggs, and an incident with live lobsters.

5. Ratatouille

Probably the best film of all time related to food, you can’t not love Ratatouille. It sees a rat named Remy dream of becoming a great chef, darting about a French kitchen, seasoning and inventing as he goes. It’ll make you crave your childhood favourites.

6. Charlie And The Chocolate Factory

Based on the madcap brain of Roald Dahl, either verison of Charlie And The Chocolate Factory (starring Gene Wilder or Johnny Depp as the one and only Mr. Willy Wonka), will have you dreaming of chocolate waterfalls and lickable wallpaper.

7. Chef

A chef (Jon Favreau) quits his restaurant job and sets off in a food truck serving street food – the Cuban sandwiches look particularly incredible.

8. Big Night

Two brothers (actors Tony Shalhoub and Stanley Tucci – who has since written his own cookbooks) run a struggling Italian restaurant until one night they cater a huge event, which will make your herat feel suitably warmed. It made the Italian pasta dish Timpano famous; a pie of sorts, featuring ragu, meatballs, egg, pasta and potato.

