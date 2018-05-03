5 destinations Prince Harry might have his stag do - and their party potential

With May 19 approaching, we're dying to know where Harry's bachelor party will be.

Rumour has it that Meghan Markle had her hen do at a lavish countryside retreat in Oxfordshire – Soho Farmhouse. But no one’s sure where Prince Harry’s sending-off bash will be, or if he’s had it already. If reports are to be believed though, it could be an exotic affair.

Harry confirmed that his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, would be his best man, so what kind of stag will William and Harry’s best mate Tom Inskip arrange? Here are the main contenders…

1. Verbier

The upscale Swiss ski resort is a favourite of the royal family for skiing holidays – Harry and William spent many childhood breaks with their parents there – but it’s also beautiful in the spring/summer. According to some bookies, an alpine booze-up in Switzerland is pretty likely, and conveniently, Prince Andrew has a holiday home here they could all crash in.

Stag potential: Verbier is famous for attracting A-list clientele, so there are plenty of restaurants and nightclubs fit for a prince. Coco Club has gold leaf walls and insanely-priced cocktails. Harry and his mates could rent out Richard Branson’s luxury chalet, The Lodge, for an eye-watering £150,000-a-week. Temperatures are likely to be mid to high teens, so skiing is off the cards, but with hiking trails, downhill mountain biking, paragliding, and zip-lining, there’s more than enough to keep a group of boys entertained for a long weekend.

2. Mexico

Harry’s pal has apparently been seen scouting out possible venues in Mexico. Vanity Fair reported that the venue is likely to be a “suitably swanky boutique hotel in Mexico” and that the Central American country is “one of the places on his wish list” according to ‘a source’.

Stag potential: Mexico has the bonus of tropical sunshine, tequila and tacos. For party lovers, there’s Cancun, with glittering casinos, superclubs and white, sandy Caribbean beaches. Coco Bongo has acrobats alongside its DJs or the Mandala Beach Club is a massive outdoor house music spot. After a few days of partying, the nearby island of Isla Mujeres could provide some much-needed respite. Or, for a more cultured experience, they could hit up Mexico City and check out the incredible street food.

3. The Scottish Highlands

Scotland holds a special place in Prince Harry’s heart. His family, of course, spend a lot of time in Balmoral, and bookies have tipped the Highlands as one of Harry’s top choices for the stag. A low-key bash in the UK would suit the royal family very well – less chance of pap photo evidence.

Stag potential: If it’s the great outdoors Harry wants, he could do worse than the Highlands. Rough Guide readers voted Isle of Skye the most beautiful place in the country, where Harry and his pals could hike and gawp at the views around the Trotternish peninsula, or head to Loch Lomond and step back in time by having a pint or five in the Drovers Inn, which opened in 1705. The Highlands could also be the perfect stag location to indulge in a whisky tasting tour, clay pigeon shooting or a spot of golf.

4. Berlin

The German capital was a strong contender for Harry’s stag for a while, although it would be a surprisingly public choice for the royal, it’s great choice for any other groom-to-be.

Stag potential: By day, there’s striking architecture, a vibrant art scene and all the history you could ask for (the Berlin Wall, Checkpoint Charlie and the Holocaust Memorial). By night, Berlin is famed for its diverse club scene, open-minded attitude and never-ending parties. Legendary club SO36, named after Kreuzberg’s Berlin Wall-era postal code, attracts big rock and indie bands. Prince Charles (the club, not Harry’s dad) is a swankier option – it’s a former swimming pool that’s been transformed into a sunken bar and attracts a fashion-conscious crowd.

5. Las Vegas

Returning to the scene of the crime would be controversial for Harry (who could forget those pool party photos?) but Vegas has been on the bookies’ lists of possible stag destinations. The prince may be much more mature now, but Vegas could be the perfect place to unleash his party spirit once more, although we’re not sure the Queen would approve…

Stag potential: Obviously there are casinos galore, not to mention first-class entertainment, 24-hour food and drink, and epic parties. Once the boys get tired of the strip, Death Valley National Park is nearby, and we’re pretty sure they could stretch to a helicopter ride over the Grand Canyon.

