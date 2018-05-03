Many festivals are banning glitter: 6 other surprising things you didn't know contained plastic

We hate to break it to you, but your gum habit isn't great for the environment.

2018 has seen something of a plastic revolution, with more and more people realising the environmental impacts of single use plastic, and cutting down on it.

British festivals are the latest organisations to take a stand against plastic, with 61 members of the Association of Independent Festivals banning it.

Many festival-goers will have to hunt for plastic-free glitter this year (Yui Mok/PA)

This means the likes of Bestival, Boardmasters and Field Day will be switching out a lot of obvious stuff – like plastic straws and cutlery – but it also means you won’t be able to adorn your face with glitter.

That’s right – this festival make-up favourite is actually pretty bad for the environment. Luckily, there are a few brands now producing biodegradable versions of the sparkly stuff.

If the fact that glitter contains plastic surprises you, get ready for a few more shocks. Here are some unexpected items you might not have known are also culprits.

1. Teabags

Do you know some teabags contain plastic? They are also mostly full of tea dust rather than proper leaves and the taste leaves much to be desired. I love leaf tea and this week’s tea is from @NaturalWeighLtd pic.twitter.com/lpBDDu8mkj — Simon Thomas (@SimonThomasAC) April 26, 2018

Apparently 84% of British people drink tea every day, so there’s no doubt we’re obsessed with our daily brew. But did you know your seemingly harmless cuppa might be a bit more damaging than you anticipated?

Many teabags use a type of plastic called polypropylene to help seal them up. While not all brands do so, many of the big names are guilty of this.

Tetley, Twinings and Yorkshire Tea currently use polypropylene in many of their flavours – however, most of these companies have started trialling plastic-free versions, so hopefully that will soon become the norm.

2. Chewing gum

Even though you’re (hopefully) not swallowing gum, you’re still chewing on plastic. Next time you reach for a stick of gum, have a look at the label because chances are you won’t recognise a word on there.

Gum has been around for centuries, with ancient civilisations chewing on chicle – a natural tree gum. Nowadays, many gums use a base of polyethylene or polyvinyl acetate – types of plastic.

Unfortunately, it’s pretty hard to find a brand that doesn’t use these kinds of bases, but companies like Chewsy and Simply Gum are working to change the market.

3. Drink cans

Looks can be deceiving with aluminium cans (Nick Ansell/PA)

By now, we’re well aware that single use water bottles are one of the worst plastic perpetrators. But did you know you’re not a complete angel when opting for an aluminium can?

While cans might ostensibly be made of metal, most actually use a thin coating of plastic on the inside. This coating of polymer stops the acids from the fizzy drink inside from corroding the metal. It really makes you think – if your soda can do this to metal, what is it doing to your insides?

4. Ribbons

The pretty hair ribbons your mum used to tie up your pigtails when you were younger might have felt like silk or satin, but in reality, they’re made of polyester – a type of plastic.

In fact, a surprising amount of clothing is likely to be made of polyester – gym gear is particularly guilty of this. With the prevalence of fast fashion, we’re buying clothes at a faster rate, much of which can’t be recycled, although it can be reused, so make sure to drop off unwanted clothing at your local charity shop.

5. Paper cups

Disposable coffee cups are a huge source of plastic waste (Nick Ansell/PA)

Paper cups should be fine, right? The name does suggest they’re made of just one perfectly biodegradable substance.

However, in reality, they’re lined with polyethylene. This is because paper cups on their own aren’t waterproof, and are actually pretty useless for holding liquids.

There’s been a recent drive to raise awareness around how difficult they are to recycle – it’s not just the plastic lids that are the issue, but also the cups themselves.

6. Shiny wrapping paper

Wrapping paper: Good for presents, not always for the environment (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Presents aren’t complete without jazzy wrapping paper, which is why you can buy many different shiny versions of it.

However, not all wrapping paper is created equal, and the shiny types actually contain plastic. There are many paper-only types on the market, so it’s worth opting for them.

There’s a simple trick to working out whether it contains plastic or is purely paper. If you can scrunch it up and it stays like that, it’s recyclable, but if you can’t, it probably contains some of the bad stuff. And remember – if you are recycling your paper, make sure you’ve removed all the sticky tape.

