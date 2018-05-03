Video: The tallest waterslide at sea and a zip line - welcome to the world's largest cruise ship

Cruise ships always seem to be competing to be bigger, better and more lavish than the next – and Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas appears to be winning right now.

The new cruise liner boasts the tallest waterslide at sea with a ten-storey drop, a park with 12,000 tropical plants and a nine-deck zip line.

The ship has space for 6,680 guests and sails European routes like the western Mediterranean, stopping in Marseille, Pisa, Rome and Naples. Book here.

© Press Association 2018