Video: The tallest waterslide at sea and a zip line - welcome to the world's largest cruise ship

Video: The tallest waterslide at sea and a zip line - welcome to the world's largest cruise ship3rd May 18 | Lifestyle
Symphony of the Seas is Royal Caribbean International's newest cruise ship.
Cruise ships always seem to be competing to be bigger, better and more lavish than the next – and Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas appears to be winning right now.
The new cruise liner boasts the tallest waterslide at sea with a ten-storey drop, a park with 12,000 tropical plants and a nine-deck zip line.
The ship has space for 6,680 guests and sails European routes like the western Mediterranean, stopping in Marseille, Pisa, Rome and Naples. Book here.
