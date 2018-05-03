Video: The tallest waterslide at sea and a zip line - welcome to the world's largest cruise ship

3rd May 18

Symphony of the Seas is Royal Caribbean International's newest cruise ship.

Cruise ships always seem to be competing to be bigger, better and more lavish than the next – and Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas appears to be winning right now.

The new cruise liner boasts the tallest waterslide at sea with a ten-storey drop, a park with 12,000 tropical plants and a nine-deck zip line.

The ship has space for 6,680 guests and sails European routes like the western Mediterranean, stopping in Marseille, Pisa, Rome and Naples. Book here.

