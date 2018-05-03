Stylist and author Selina Lake is on a mission to show how 'garden' style can bloom indoors and out

From outdoor hideaways to living spaces that flow with nature, she shares three looks from her new book with Gabrielle Fagan.

You may not be ready to get out the sun-loungers until that weather’s more settled, but there’s no reason you can’t enjoy the pleasures of the outdoors, by turning your home into a nature-inspired oasis.

Blurring the boundary between inside and out and playing with botanical effects is a passion for Selina Lake, who reveals her secrets in her new book, Garden Style: Inspirational Styling For Your Outside Space.

“I hope I can inspire people to make the most of any outside space, and create everything from an outdoor living space to a garden room or a hideaway, and bring nature into decor indoors,” she says.

Here, Lake shares three looks from the book…

1. Create a cosy hideaway

A Scandi-style cabin, designed and built by stylist Rose Hammick’s husband, Andrew, with walls clad in recycled wood from delivery pallets, and metal-framed windows and doors salvaged from an old factory (Rachel Whiting/Ryland Peters & Small/PA)

“More popular than ever, garden rooms are a useful addition to any space,” says Lake. “They can be used as office spaces, crafting rooms, yoga studios, or places to enjoy a million other activities.

“You can adapt an existing building, such as a large shed, garage or greenhouse, or commission a new pod, cabin or summer house. Perhaps you’d like the garden room to reflect the garden and have a verdant, naturalistic ‘potting shed’ vibe, or you could opt for something strikingly modern that contrasts with the garden that surrounds it.

(L-R) Elana Ceramic Table Lamp Tropical Print Base, £102 (shade sold separately), Dar Lighting; Artificial Crown Daisy Plant, £21, The Contemporary Home; Vitro Recycled Glass Round Vase – Large, £74, Artisanti; Artificial Dusty Miller Plant, £20, The Contemporary Home (Dar Lighting/The Contemporary Home/Artisanti/PA)

“If it’s a contemporary structure – like a glass conservatory – a great way to bring the outside in is by using green, the colour of nature, for walls and skirting boards. Green glass-bottle vases and faux plants can bring a quirky botanical feel to a sleek modern space.”

Top Tip: “If you have a surplus of blooms from your garden, cut them and arrange in galvanized metal buckets filled with water. Arrange by a doorway or at the bottom of a staircase. It creates a sense of walking through a flower garden.”

2. Bring the outside in

Flowers and foliage from Lake’s garden are a focal point in the hall area. A Seletti Pink neon light casts a warm glow over the setting, while a crab apple branch in a vase adds drama (Rachel Whiting/Ryland Peters & Small/PA)

“Bringing flowers and foliage in from your garden to enhance your home decor is a simple detail that makes a big impact, whether you’re in need of a table centrepiece for a special occasion, a welcoming display for a hallway table, or something just to bring a smile to your face,” Lake enthuses.

(L-R) Medium Potted Orchid, £165, Sweetpea & Willow; Orchard Wallpaper – Multi, from the Exotic Botanicals Collection, £120 a roll, Debbie McKeegan; Botanical Prints with Brown Frames, £120, Modern Country Style Interiors; Artificial Orchids in a Pot in purple, £175, Out There Interiors (Sweetpea & Willow/Debbie McKeegan/Modern Country Style Interiors/Out There Interiors/PA)

“Joyful pops of vibrant colour from flowering spring bulbs are really uplifting,” says Lake. “When it comes to arranging flowers, I don’t have any rules as such. I like loose, natural-looking posies and am drawn to colour palettes that I find uplifting and will sit well with my interior.”

Top Tip: “I make black and white copies of vintage botanical prints and use brass bulldog clips to display them on a line. I also love empty seed packets, which can be grouped and used in a decorative way.”

3. Perfect the patio

Lake’s patio is styled to like a room, with an outdoor rug and plenty of throws to keep off the chill (Rachel Whiting/Ryland Peters & Small/PA)

“I wanted to create a simple Scandinavian look, so opted for a clean, pared-down palette of black, grey and white, teaming it with natural materials such as wood, rattan and wicker,” explains Lake.

“Lush green wisteria foliage and leafy hydrangea, lavender and tobacco plants in zinc containers and dark grey stone pots add scent and interest to my outdoor living room. I gave our tired wooden decking a face-lift with black wood stain, and like to dress the sofa and chairs with comfy cushions and throws, just as I do inside.”

(L-R) Reed Basket, £60 for set of 3, Bohemia Design; Moor Der by Lozmac Deckchair, £150, ArtWow; La Rochelle Lantern – Mini, £39.95, Annabel James; Trimaran Stripe Indoor/Outdoor Cushion, £65, Dash & Albert Europe (Bohemia Design/ArtWow/Annabel James/Dash & Albert Europe/PA)

Top Tip: “Be ready for when the sun goes down – an outdoor rug will make a space feel cosier – and hang a cluster of string lights overhead and group candle lanterns on a coffee table.”

(Rachel Whiting/Ryland Peters & Small/PA)

Garden Style: Inspirational Styling For Your Outside Space by Selina Lake, photography by Rachel Whiting, is published by Ryland Peters & Small, priced £19.99. Available to readers for special price of £14.99, inc P&P: Call Macmillan Direct on 01256 302 699 and quote ref NT5.

© Press Association 2018