Antoni from Queer Eye has a cookbook deal - these are his Instagram dishes we're desperate to make

2nd May 18 | Lifestyle

If you can't wait for Netflix star's recipe collection, check out his Instagram for some seriously tasty looking food.

Mac and cheese. Macaroni and cheese with meat tomato sauce. Delicious lunch.

If you’ve not already devoured the newly rebooted Queer Eye on Netflix, you need to hop to it.

But for those already besotted with the Fab Five, you’ll be more than pleased to hear that the show’s food expert Antoni Porowski has bagged himself a cookbook deal.

“Some men just want a tangerine.”

It’s set to feature 100 of his favourite home recipes and is pencilled in for a spring 2019 release. In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, Polish-Canadian Porowski said: “I could not be more thrilled to be writing about the recipes I love and think are essential to any novice home cook, professional, and somewhere in between.”

But if you can’t wait until next year (and are already counting down to Queer Eye season two), these are the best of his dishes you’re going to want to get in the kitchen and whip up…

Queer Eye fans will know Porowski loves molten cheese – whether it’s in the form of mac and cheese (see below) or grilled cheese sandwiches as appetisers – he loves a good appetiser. These sweet potatoes look suitably cheesy, and very moreish.

As Porowski hails from Canada, you can trust that these maple syrup drenched pancakes, with crisped up slices of banana, will hit the spot.

He’s been slated for his avocado use on the series (it comes up a lot), but who doesn’t love avocado? This guacamole with lime is crying out for some nachos.

It all starts with a nice guac 👌🏼.

There’s nothing better than a big bowl of pasta (even if it’s not homemade), especially if there’s sausage and parmesan involved.

Brussels sprouts are not just for Christmas. Caramelise them in a pan, toss with lemon zest and crumbled proscuitto (or bacon), then eat.

