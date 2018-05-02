New Zealand is being missed off maps - and the PM isn't happy

New Zealand is being missed off maps - and the PM isn't happy2nd May 18 | Lifestyle
Jacinda Ardern has launched a video asking why her nation is disappearing from globes.
It’s tucked away at the bottom of the earth, in the South Pacific Ocean, but how on earth (literally) is it possible to lose New Zealand?
Some cartographers have clearly been having issues.
Last year Sega, Starbucks and The Simpsons were pulled up for omitting the north and south islands from their world maps – but it appears concerns have been bubbling away for much longer and people have been posting with the hashtag #mapswithoutnewzealand for some time.
Now the issue has escalated and heads of state are getting involved.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has teamed up with Kiwi comedian Rhys Darby, of Flight of the Conchords fame, to create a spoof video on the ‘conspiracy theories’.
The public has been asked to shame culprits who have left New Zealand off maps by using the hashtag #getNZonthemap, and people are eagerly getting involved.
Although, perhaps there are some benefits for going under the global radar, as one Twitter user has pointed out.
