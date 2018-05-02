The weekend's set for a heatwave: Would you try pickle ice cream and 6 other weird flavours?

This is one for those who want to cool down in the balmy weather in a more experimental way.

It might seem impossibly grey, drizzly and chilly right now, but don’t worry – it’s not going to last.

The bank holiday is set to be a warm one for the UK, with temperatures climbing to 25C in London and the south-east. A hotter weekend means many things (like daytime drinking and outdoor naps), but it also means we can legitimately start eating ice cream again.

Unfortunately, ice cream just isn’t as tasty and refreshing when the weather’s grim, while nothing is better than buying one on a warm day and racing against the clock to eat it before it melts.

But are you brave enough to stray from your normal routine of chocolate or vanilla? New York is also set for a heatwave this weekend, and the Lucky Pickle Dumpling Company is treating people to something slightly unusual – pickle-flavoured ice cream.

If this appeals, why not cool down with any one of these unique ice cream flavours…

1. Red wine

If you’re the kind of person who loves a glass of red, but finds it too heavy to drink in the sunshine, then you’re in luck.

With red wine ice cream, you don’t have to choose between an after-dinner drink or dessert – you can have both in one.

2. Garlic

This one is definitely an acquired taste. Garlic has the ability to overpower any dish, but if that’s your kind of thing, you’d undoubtedly love it in an ice cream.

It isn’t actually as rare as you think – there are various garlic festivals around the world, from the Isle of Wight to Australia, many of which serve their version of garlic ice cream. Maybe just make sure you have a breath mint on hand for for once you’ve finished.

3. Bacon

Bacon is becoming increasingly popular in desserts and sweet dishes (with people being particularly fond of the meat when it’s been candied), so it’s perhaps no surprise it’s been given the ice cream treatment too.

The combination of salty and sweet is perfection, so as long as you’re a meat-eater who likes frozen desserts, this is one for you. Apologies to all the veggies and vegans out there.

4. Lobster

Yep, you read that right – someone has genuinely developed lobster ice cream. It comes from Ben & Bill’s Chocolate Emporium, which can be found in Maine. New England is famous for its lobster, so the shop was keen to incorporate the ingredient into its frozen dessert.

If you wanted to get a taste of Maine before jumping straight to this, give a lobster roll a try first and work your way up.

5. Coronation chicken

Gelupo make a Coronation chicken ice-cream. Yep. And it tastes exactely like it! pic.twitter.com/E3vJyZUQ — Teatimeinwonderland (@Chocoralie) May 24, 2012

Cast your mind back to the heady days of 2012, when it was the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee. London gelateria Gelupo wanted to celebrate the momentous occasion with an ice cream, but what flavour should they dedicate to the Queen?

They settled on coronation chicken – appropriate for the occasion, but pretty weird for a dessert. Sadly they no longer sell this flavour so you won’t be able to cool yourself down with one this weekend. Maybe ask nicely for the recipe though if you want to whip it up at home.

6. Cheese

There’s a reason cheeseboards come at the end of a meal; they’re the perfect way to round off a dinner. But when it’s hot, slices of brie or stilton just don’t have the same appeal as they do during the winter months.

Cheesy queso ice cream provides the perfect solution and should be the finale of any BBQ you have this weekend. It’s like all the best parts of dairy have come together to have a party.

