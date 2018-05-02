Can you guess where the world's highest dinner party took place?2nd May 18 | Lifestyle
Neil Laughton had dinner at 'the death zone' of Mount Everest to raise money for charity.
Successfully scaling a mountain like Everest is cause for celebration, yet how many hikers would have the apparatus to raise a toast?
British adventurer Neil Laughton made sure he didn’t come empty handed when he recently climbed the Tibetan side of the world’s highest mountain; a bottle of Mumm champagne was tucked into his bag along with appropriate stemware and a tux.
Carrying the gear was all part of a plan to achieve the Guinness World Record for the World’s Highest Dinner Party.
At 7020m above sea level, he did just that, by laying a table and getting dressed up with his team.
Cooking a menu designed by two-starred Michelin chef Sat Bains, he prepared miso soup and lamb tagine. The group also enjoyed a bespoke cocktail created by Mr Fogg’s and METAXA 12 Stars.
The area known as North Col is close to a stretch of mountain known as ‘the death zone’, where the oxygen is so thin it’s hard to breathe. Most of the 200-plus climbers who have died on Everest have lost their lives here.
Laughton, who has already led five successful expeditions to Mount Everest, embarked on the world record attempt to raise money for Community Action Nepal, a charity that supports the mountain-dwelling people of the country.
“I am delighted to have succeeded in leading a British team in setting a rather eccentric new world record – our next goal is to surpass our £150,000 for struggling Sherpa communities after the devastating earthquake in 2015 which we witnessed first-hand,” he said.
Famous for his eccentric adventures, Laughton has previously paddled a bath across the Solent, played cricket at the South Pole and flown a car across the Sahara Desert – all to raise money for charity.
Donations for his latest project can be made here.
