Can you guess where the world's highest dinner party took place?

Neil Laughton had dinner at 'the death zone' of Mount Everest to raise money for charity.

Successfully scaling a mountain like Everest is cause for celebration, yet how many hikers would have the apparatus to raise a toast?

British adventurer Neil Laughton made sure he didn’t come empty handed when he recently climbed the Tibetan side of the world’s highest mountain; a bottle of Mumm champagne was tucked into his bag along with appropriate stemware and a tux.

Carrying the gear was all part of a plan to achieve the Guinness World Record for the World’s Highest Dinner Party.

Neil Laughton and sherpa Sidar Nima (SHERPA KHUMBIYILA ADVENTURES/PA)

At 7020m above sea level, he did just that, by laying a table and getting dressed up with his team.

Cooking a menu designed by two-starred Michelin chef Sat Bains, he prepared miso soup and lamb tagine. The group also enjoyed a bespoke cocktail created by Mr Fogg’s and METAXA 12 Stars.

The area known as North Col is close to a stretch of mountain known as ‘the death zone’, where the oxygen is so thin it’s hard to breathe. Most of the 200-plus climbers who have died on Everest have lost their lives here.

(SHERPA KHUMBIYILA ADVENTURES/PA)

Laughton, who has already led five successful expeditions to Mount Everest, embarked on the world record attempt to raise money for Community Action Nepal, a charity that supports the mountain-dwelling people of the country.

“I am delighted to have succeeded in leading a British team in setting a rather eccentric new world record – our next goal is to surpass our £150,000 for struggling Sherpa communities after the devastating earthquake in 2015 which we witnessed first-hand,” he said.

Jane Chynoweth, Sidar Nima, Sadie Whitelocks and Neil Loughton (SHERPA KHUMBIYILA ADVENTURES/PA)

Famous for his eccentric adventures, Laughton has previously paddled a bath across the Solent, played cricket at the South Pole and flown a car across the Sahara Desert – all to raise money for charity.

Donations for his latest project can be made here.

