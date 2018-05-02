7 of the best English bubbles to toast the royal wedding

With the world fizzing with excitement for the big day, Sam Wylie-Harris selects the best homegrown sparkling wines to mark the occasion.

With an estimated billion people set to tune in to watch the most buzzed-about nuptials of the year and crowds likely to exceed all records, corks will surely be popping when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot.

And while Megan’s wedding dress may be the most closely-guarded secret in the run-up to the main event and firmly under wraps, it’s not the only big reveal we’re waiting for – there’s also the question of what they’ll be raising their glasses with!

We’re whetting our appetites by unwrapping the glittering foils of some English sparkling wine.

A fitting choice; the Queen has served English wine at a number of high-profile ceremonies and, of course, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge chose home-grown fizz for their big day.

So if you don’t have a golden ticket to actually attend Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding, here’s the best liquid gold to toast the bride and groom, along with suggested nibbles, if you’re watching the high-profile ceremony at home…



1. Greyfriars Cuvée Royale 2015, Surrey, England (£30, Greyfriars Vineyard)

Cue the grand label… The winemaker at Greyfriars sensed Cuvée Royale was going to be something special, although it wasn’t originally created to celebrate the Royal Wedding.

Perfectly judged and an equal blend of pinot noir and chardonnay, only 2,400 individually numbered bottles of this limited-edition sparkling wine have been released. Lively and fresh with an appealing citrusy fruitiness, and barrel-fermented for a yeasty complexity, gentle hints of soft lemony fruits lead to a long, crisp finish. Wonderful with smoked salmon canapes.

2. Bolney Estate Kew Sparkling Blanc de Noirs NV, Sussex, England (£33, Marks & Spencer, in store only)

An Englishman’s garden… A typically special ‘Royal’ release from this venerable vineyard, Bolney have teamed up with the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, to create a sparkling wine ‘that evokes the fragrant sights and sounds of the Sussex countryside with every sip’.

Decorated with sketches of dragonflies, ladybirds and wildflowers, inspired by illustrations from the archives at Kew Gardens, this blanc de noirs (predominantly made from pinot noir) has enticing aromas of honey, truffles and pear, with a red fruit structure and a ripe, rounded palate that happens to be a superb accompaniment with chicken liver parfait on French bread.



3. Chapel Down Classic Non Vintage Brut, Kent, England (£22 per bottle in store, or £132 for case of six, Tesco Wines)

Their bestselling bubbles – official wine partner of the Oxford & Cambridge Boat Race, Ascot Racecourse and the Royal Opera House – Chapel Down is rumoured to be the label that’ll be in high demand when the fizz starts flowing at the royal reception in Windsor Castle.

Deliciously dependable, approachable and fruit forward with toasty aromas and hints of red apple, pears and citrus fruits, it’s light and makes for easy drinking, with refreshing English acidity that works so well with finger-food and mini fish and chips with tartare sauce.

4. Westwell Special Cuvée 2014, Kent, England (£29.95, westwellwines.com)

A double trophy winner at the 2017 International Wine Challenge (IWC) – Westwell Special Cuvée romped home with trophies for English Sparkling and English Sparkling Vintage Classic Blend – this is a fine three-way split of chardonnay, pinot noir and meunier.

Very classy, with hints of lemon and flowers on the nose, a fresh, fruity, rounded character and long citrusy finish that makes for a beautiful glass of bubbly. Perfect as an aperitif as well as seafood starters.

5. Jenkyn Place Brut Cuvée 2013, Hampshire, England (£29.50, jenkynplace.com)

Fashionably on time, Jenkyn Place have just released their 2014 Sparkling Rosé. But as we think Meghan will follow in the Queen and Kate’s footsteps and wear ivory on the big day in keeping with royal tradition, we’re favouring Jenkyn’s Classic Cuvée on this occasion.

A gold medal-winner at the 2018 IEWA (Independent English Wine Awards), we love its finesse and freshness, with gentle florals, a yeasty richness and zesty, chardonnay dominated fruit and lingering acidity. Again, highly recommended on its own or with seafood.

6. Tesco Finest English Sparkling Wine, Kent, England (£18 per bottle in store, or £108 for case of six, Tesco Wines)

What’s not to love about this stylishly simple ivory label, featuring a gold crown and foil? Specially created for Tesco by the award-winning Hush Heath Estate, who boast a splendid Tudor manor in the heart of the Garden of England, it offers unbeatable value

Similar in style to their Balfour 1503 Classic Cuvée, and a blend of chardonnay, pinot noir and meunier, it’s fresh, lively and fruit forward, with hints of citrus, crisp apple and brioche, with a lemony acidity to cut through battered cod with a sprinkle of salt and splash of vinegar. Ta-da!

7. Louis Pommery England Brut NV, Hampshire, England (£39.99, Ocado)

English winemakers may aspire to rival the best of champagne, but here we have the first champagne house to put down roots in England and release a sparkling wine named after Pommery’s founder. And if you’re taken with new royal baby Prince Louis, and love the halo around French fizz, then these are the bubbles to buy.

With delicate hints of red apple and toasty aromatics, this blend of pinot noir and meunier has vibrant red fruits and tangy, citrusy flavours, with a lovely tingling acidity and freshness on the finish. A must with Jersey Royals and quail’s eggs.

