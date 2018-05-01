Why it's so important this US university is tackling toxic masculinity

The University of Texas has launched a new poster campaign that explores new definitions of what it means to be a man.

Sexual assault is a huge problem in universities around the world. In the UK research shows that almost two thirds (62%) of students and graduates have experienced sexual violence.

I'm proud to be a part of #MasculinUT along with some amazing people. If you have any real questions, message me, or better yet, go to https://t.co/IhyekjCaiI and read about it. pic.twitter.com/43JFtHu8KD — Austin Phillips-curve Smith (@AustinPSmith96) April 30, 2018

One campus in the US has set up a new scheme to try and tackle one potential cause of sexual harassment: Toxic masculinity. This is the term referring to a society raising boys and young men to believe they should be sexually dominant and unemotional, with little respect for women.

It can lead to sexual assault, as some men are conditioned to take sex, rather than ask for it. Horrifically damaging for women who are abused, it’s a culture that also traps some men into believing they must be sexually aggressive and quash their emotions to be considered “manly”.

This is why the University of Texas is working to expand the definition of masculinity.

A society dictated by toxic masculinity is one in which male self-worth is measured by its ability to attract, retain, control and subjugate females. — Taisa Sganzerla (@taisasganzerla) April 26, 2018

It’s developed a poster series featuring various students describing what the term means to them, in ways that don’t necessarily fit in with traditional views of masculinity.

One says: “The first messages I got about being a man is you have to play sports, you have to pick on others so they won’t pick on you, and you can’t cry or show vulnerability. As I began to move away from those rigid definitions of masculinity, I felt more comfortable, more like myself.”

Another says: “I don’t identify as masculine, it’s just imposed on my body. One way I embrace my femininity is by wearing make-up and doing my nails.”

It also challenges society’s expectations of femininity, with one student saying: “After cutting off my hair, I had male friends tell me they no longer thought I was beautiful because I didn’t have hair. If you didn’t have such a limited definition of what masculinity and femininity are, then you wouldn’t even care.”

Sometimes people hear “toxic masculinity” and think the term is anti-men. It isn’t. It’s anti-telling-men-they-have-to-repress-emotions-and-be-dominant-alphas-to-be-considered-real-guys. It’s pro-men. Thinking, feeling, resilient, strong, awesome men. — Amanda Jette Knox (@MavenOfMayhem) April 25, 2018

The university says the campaign is to help “expand perceptions regarding what masculinity can look like on the UT campus and in society”, and its MasculinUT programme has been running for a couple of years.

However, the campaign hasn’t been well received by everyone. It has caught the attention of right-wing news outlets like Fox News and TheBlaze, the latter of which wrote: “The campaign clearly promotes an LGBT agenda.”

Earlier I made the mistake of reading the comments on some very frightening websites and was honestly a lil shaken up. BUT I'm back and here to tell y'all this is an awesome program, that supports all healthy expressions of masculinity. — Austin Phillips-curve Smith (@AustinPSmith96) April 30, 2018

Fox News reported that the campaign was treating masculinity as a “mental health” issue.

In response, the university released a statement saying it wasn’t being regarded as a mental health issue, and the main purpose of the campaign was “to bring more men to the table to address interpersonal violence, sexual assault and other issues”.

These conversations will hopefully keep on being had, and in turn have a positive knock-on effect on the number of sexual assaults at universities and beyond.

