Ask a counsellor: 'Why is my sister ignoring me?'

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers her advice to a woman struggling to contact her sister after the death of their father.

The problem…

“Before he passed away, I looked after my elderly father for several years, who battled with both prostate cancer and dementia. He was very hard work at times, but I was happy to care for him as my sister lives on the other side of the country and has a tough job, as well as three teenage children.

“Towards the end of his life though, I developed M.E. and I simply didn’t have the energy to manage. Because we don’t have any other close family members, my sister was forced to take over. Sadly, I never got to see my dad again and he died a few months later.

“My M.E. is now, more or less, stabilised and while I still get exhausted easily, I am no longer badly affected by headaches and joint pain. My sister and I had little or no contact while I was ill, but I was fine with that, because I knew she had more than enough to do with our dad.

“Since the funeral though, she’s ignored the emails and the messages I’ve left on her mobile phone, which always goes straight to voicemail. I’ve even sent a letter by post but got no reply. Why is she doing this to me?”

Fiona says…

“It’s possible that she doesn’t understand just how debilitating M.E. can be and thinks you used it as an excuse to pass your father’s care across to her. Or she may simply resent the fact that she had to make some major changes to her life to care for her father.

“Another possibility is that she is grieving over his death and distancing herself from people, so that she can avoid talking about it. Alternatively, perhaps she now understands what you had to do for several years and feels guilty that she didn’t do more. Or, she may even be ill herself…

You’ll never know her reasons until you talk, says Fiona (Thinkstock/PA)

“I could go on, but I think you can see that this would only be speculation. The bottom line is, you won’t know until you’ve had a chance to talk to her. If she won’t respond, could you contact other members of the family? Perhaps her husband or the oldest of her children? They may not know exactly what the problem is, but they can at least reassure you that she is otherwise OK.

“In the meantime, try not to judge her too harshly. She may have very valid reasons why she is avoiding contact that might have nothing to do with you. Continue to leave messages that stress how worried you are about her and that you miss her.

“Hopefully, given time, she will be able to respond. If not, I can only suggest that you arrange to visit her. This may have the potential to be awkward or even confrontational, but it will give you the best chance of understanding what’s going on.”

If you have a problem and you’d like Fiona’s advice, email help@askfiona.net

© Press Association 2018