The best B&Bs around the UK have been named - and they're beautiful

Is there anything better than a B&B country retreat? Here are some of the best.

We are apparently a staycation nation – more people plan to have a summer holiday in the UK this year than travel overseas, a new study has found.

And what could be more quintessentially British than a B&B in the countryside and a weekend of long rambles and pub lunches?

Rather conveniently then, the annual AA B&B awards have just been announced, recognising diversity and individuality in bed and breakfasts across the country.

The awards found the best B&Bs in Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland, as well as naming the overall winners for friendliness and the most unique place to stay. Here are the winners…

Scotland: Cruickshanks Boutique B&B, Isle of Arran

(Cruickshank/PA)

Whiting Bay on the Isle of Arran is a beautiful, isolated part of Scotland. Cruickshank Boutique B&B is set here and offers guests breathtaking views over the Firth of Clyde towards the Ayrshire and Dumfriesshire coasts.

The bedrooms and suites in the 19th century manor house are super luxurious and the B&B promises tranquillity and relaxation. There’s a lounge with a wood burning stove, hundreds of books and a view out to sea.

The hotel serves afternoon tea and award-winning breakfasts, but doesn’t allow children to stay. Rooms start at £120. Book here.

England: Old Town Hall, North Yorkshire

(Old Town Hall/PA)

Between Leyburn and Aysgarth Falls in North Yorkshire, lies the Old Town Hall B&B. The surrounding Yorkshire Dales offer plenty of opportunities for scenic walks, including the waterfall four miles away, and the market town of Leyburn is packed with cafes and independent shops.

Built in 1862, it was once (you guessed it) a town hall, used for dances, wedding receptions and social gatherings until 1966. Now a B&B, it has just three rooms on offer which are decorated simply and elegantly, complete with original ceilings beams. Their award-winning breakfasts are made using local produce and homemade fresh bread.

Rooms start at £115. Book here.

Wales: Rhedyn Guest House, Powys

(Rhedyn Guest House/PA)

Rhedyn Guesthouse is a renovated forester’s cottage in the village of Cilmery, Powys. The bedrooms provide all the modern facilities while still keeping many of the features from the original 1880s building.

If you don’t mind a drive, there are endless walking opportunities. The Brecon Beacons are south of Rhedyn, while the Cambrian Mountains are to the north – and both offer some pretty epic hiking opportunities.

The B&B offer dinner and breakfast served around a communal table. It’s also dog friendly but won’t accept children, apart from babies.

All rooms are £100. Book here.

Northern Ireland: Causeway Lodge

(Causeway Lodge/PA)

A previous winner of the same award in 2013, The Causeway Lodge offers five ensuite rooms but it also has a ‘wellness centre’, complete with a hot tub, sauna and gym.

As you might expect, Causeway Lodge, is located conveniently for exploration of the Causeway Coastal Route and Giant’s Causeway. Carrick-a-Rede Rope bridge and Dunluce Castle are also well worth a visit when you are in the area.

Rooms start at £100. Book here.

The friendliest: The Temple Bar Inn, Herefordshire

(Temple Bar/PA)

The Temple Bar Inn is in the middle of Ewyas Harold village, close to the Welsh Borders and the Black Mountains.

The 1850s house has been tastefully refurbished but of course this inn’s star attraction is the bar. The dining room serves seasonal dishes and everything from the flowers to the beer is locally sourced.

Rooms start at £90. Book here.

The best story: Fosse Farmhouse, Wiltshire

きんいろモザイク！！ #きんいろモザイク #FosseFarmhouse A post shared by ことりのおぱんちゅ (@devil_kotori) on Oct 5, 2013 at 10:24am PDT

This award acknowledges the best story behind a B&B. Fosse Farmhouse B&B is set in Nettleton near Castle Combe, which has been used as a location for many films including the Harry Potter series, War Horse and Stardust. But the farmhouse itself has become the setting for a very famous anime on Japanese TV.

In 1989, owner Caron Cooper met a Japanese couple, Shozo and Yasuko Mitani, who wanted to open an English-themed B&B in Japan so Cooper invited them to Fosse for tea. Back in Japan, the couple displayed pictures of the Wiltshire farmhouse in the reception of their own new English-themed B&B Tenkisu, and suddenly there was much Japanese media interest in Fosse Farmhouse.

In 2012, a popular manga comic book was published in Japan based entirely on Cooper’s life at the B&B – followed by a TV series and a film! Now lots of anime fans head to the little farmhouse in Wiltshire.

Rooms at the B&B start at £125. Book here.

The most unique: The 25 boutique B&B, Devon

(The 25 Boutique B&B/PA)

Within walking distance of Torquay’s Abbey Sands beach in Devon, this adults-only B&B was a finalist for the Unique B&B of the year award last year too. Every room is individually designed and combines modern and classic trends which highlight the building’s period features.

There’s plenty to do in sunny Torquay itself and the hills surrounding the bay do actually act as a bit of a suntrap – the area is even known as the English Riviera.

Prices for a standard double begin at £125. Book here.

The best ‘restaurant with rooms’: Long Melford Swan, Suffolk

(Long Melford/PA)

The Long Melford Swan is a Michelin listed, two rosette restaurant. There’s a special chef’s tasting dining experience for a special occasion and foodies will love their in-house deli, stocked with produce from East Anglia.

The surrounding area has plenty of historic places to visit including Kentwell Hall and the village of Lavenham.

Rooms start at £150. Book here.

© Press Association 2018