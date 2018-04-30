Sainsbury's and Asda merge: How do the supermarkets compare?

Are you an orange bag or a green bag kind of shopper?

It’s easy to become attached to your favourite supermarket. Whether it’s the proximity of a store to your home, the quality of its own-brand gingernuts or the flakiness of its bakery croissants, or how purse-friendly its meat and veg are – it’s hard not to get used to a store and then stick with it.

So today’s news that Sainsbury’s has agreed terms for a £12 billion merger with Walmart-owned Asda, has thrown some shoppers a bit of a curveball.

After all, they are very different kinds of store…

A lot of people see Asda as being more affordable for them than Sainsbury’s.

I go to Asda instead of Sainsbury’s because it’s cheaper. Sainsbury’s is buying Asda 😭 I hope the prices lower in Sainsbury’s! I’m so sad about this 🤣😭🙈 — Laura may street (@Lauramaystreet3) April 30, 2018

cant believe asda and sainsbury’s are merging. best believe if asda start charging sainsbury’s prices….. i will be VEXED — hana (@hana__ward) April 30, 2018

Sainsbury’s will ruin ASDA’s cheap and cheerful rep. — Mr Matthews (@Seyinoir) April 30, 2018

So @sainsburys and @asda are emerging… I shop at asda because places like Sainsburys are too expensive.. 😠😩 — LockedSoulXO (@LockedSoulXO) April 30, 2018

Apparently Asda’s bourbon biscuits are better, even if Sainsbury’s crackers and fishcakes are delicious.

After the merger, they'd better go with the Asda bourbon biscuit recipe and the Sainsbury's cracker recipe or my family are going to be very disappointed. — Charlotte Buchanan (@Charlottescribe) April 30, 2018

Major concern between #Sainsburys taking over #Walmart #Asda in the UK is that Sainsbury's fishcakes are fantastic; Asda's not so good. Hopefully will not become same lower end product. — BangkokLife (@BangkokLife) April 30, 2018

Asda also wins on the hummus front.

@asda has decent Hummus, whereas @sainsburys has terrible Hummus. I hope this purchase won't affect the quality that Asda has worked so hard for. Although @LidlUK has the overall best Hummus in shops. #Chickpeas — Tej Singh (@exacity) April 30, 2018

But then, Sainsbury’s meat, fish and organic produce arguably have the edge.

Hopefully the quality of Sainsbury's food will not suffer!. My opinion of Asda is that the quality of food is not good, especially the meat and fish. Asda has more quantity than quality. — Kerry (@Rozkez67) April 30, 2018

It’s also a question of which supermarket’s stores are better laid out.

I know this is slightly jokey, but I actually quite like Sainsbury's. The stores are much better laid out than Asda, and their cafes are pretty nice too. — Synysta ⭐ (@SynystaGaming) April 30, 2018

And while Asda is good on deals, it doesn’t offer Nectar points.

Key question. Will Asda give Nectar points? *asking for a friend… — Tim Rolls (@tim_rolls) April 30, 2018

The thing is, a lot of us like to shop around. Surely having both supermarkets retain their identities, so we can pick and choose what we buy, and at what price, is better?

Well, I happily use both, depending on what I want. Asda’s has the edge at the moment though with their Waygu burgers… — Nat Clark 🇪🇺 🇬🇧 (@Weeblebum) April 30, 2018

Am I the only one sad to see Sainsbury's and Asda merging? Both have different own brand foods that are better than the other. First world problems. — Jay Dingwall (@JayDingwall) April 30, 2018

Not everyone is fussed though. Here’s a merger we’d also like to see made a reality…

Everyone is talking about @sainsburys and @asda merging, but what I really want to know is when @Poundland and @BurgerKing are hooking up…. 🤨 — Phil Tottman (@phil_t707) April 30, 2018

© Press Association 2018