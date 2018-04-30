Sainsbury's and Asda merge: How do the supermarkets compare?30th Apr 18 | Lifestyle
Are you an orange bag or a green bag kind of shopper?
It’s easy to become attached to your favourite supermarket. Whether it’s the proximity of a store to your home, the quality of its own-brand gingernuts or the flakiness of its bakery croissants, or how purse-friendly its meat and veg are – it’s hard not to get used to a store and then stick with it.
So today’s news that Sainsbury’s has agreed terms for a £12 billion merger with Walmart-owned Asda, has thrown some shoppers a bit of a curveball.
After all, they are very different kinds of store…
A lot of people see Asda as being more affordable for them than Sainsbury’s.
Apparently Asda’s bourbon biscuits are better, even if Sainsbury’s crackers and fishcakes are delicious.
Asda also wins on the hummus front.
But then, Sainsbury’s meat, fish and organic produce arguably have the edge.
It’s also a question of which supermarket’s stores are better laid out.
And while Asda is good on deals, it doesn’t offer Nectar points.
The thing is, a lot of us like to shop around. Surely having both supermarkets retain their identities, so we can pick and choose what we buy, and at what price, is better?
Not everyone is fussed though. Here’s a merger we’d also like to see made a reality…
