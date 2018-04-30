As a library was evacuated due to the stench of a durian fruit - what exactly is it?

We take a look at how you can eat this smelly tropical fruit yourself.

Over the weekend a university library in Melbourne, Australia, was evacuated due to an overwhelming smell that was suspected to be a gas leak.

Luckily, the stench wasn’t anything insidious, but was soon discovered to be the work of a rotting durian that had been left in a cupboard.

A Metropolitan Fire Brigade spokesman said the smell alarmed staff and students at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology university campus library as it permeated the air-conditioning system.

The tropical fruit isn’t exactly a common sight in British supermarkets, so here’s everything you need to know about what it’s like and how to eat it.

What is it?

The durian is a tropical fruit that is known in Southeast Asia as the King of Fruits. As fruit goes, it’s definitely on the large side and isn’t the most inviting-looking of snacks. It’s covered in a hard, spiky skin that you have to cut through to get to the green-yellow flesh inside.

Just like the apple has different variations from the Pink Lady to the Braeburn, you can also get different types of durian.

What’s the smell like?

I have a lot of respect for people who can enjoy durian and endure the smell because I am not one of them. — Jess (@bestkeptsecrets) April 30, 2018

If you haven’t had the opportunity to have a whiff of a durian, it can be hard to fathom just how unusual the smell is.

In fact, it’s so potent that it’s even banned in some places. Bear this in mind next time you take the subway in Singapore or Bangkok, because you won’t be allowed to take a durian snack with you.

The Durian Building in Singapore is named after the prickly fruit (John Stillwell/PA)

According to Smithsonian Magazine food writer Richard Sterling, “Its odour is best described as… turpentine and onions, garnished with a gym sock. It can be smelled from yards away.” How pleasant.

How can you eat it?

@byKatherineLam This is my experience with Durian fruit in Singapore this week. It was awful. One of my friends called it Dumpster Fruit. It smells like rotting garbage. pic.twitter.com/DGrikEzVK3 — Ryan Hicks (@gingytwin2) April 29, 2018

Durian has the reputation of being the Marmite of the tropical fruit world – people either love it or they hate it. That is, if they’re brave enough to move past the smell and actually taste it.

Even though you can easily buy the fresh fruit in Southeast Asia, this isn’t how the durian is most commonly eaten.

拍出广告的感觉 赠你一支冰棍，带来一片清凉 #durian ice cream A post shared by QIHANG (@cheryl_kite) on Apr 30, 2018 at 12:30am PDT

You’re most likely to come across durian as part of dessert or sweets – it’s often baked into cakes, part of pancake batter, made into ice cream or used in durian-flavoured lollies.

If you’re interested in trying the fruit or any of its by-products, it’s not the easiest to source in the UK – you’ll have to head to specialist Asian supermarkets or have a hunt online.

If you’re one of the people who loves the taste of durian (and can withstand the smell) – just make sure you don’t accidentally leave the fruit to rot in a public place. That will cause all manner of trouble.

