7 of the best fitness and wellness festivals to book in 2018

From fast and furious HIIT fests to sunrise yoga sessions, hit up the UK's healthiest festivals with our bucket list guide.

Festival season is just around the corner, which used to mean steeling yourself for a summer of muddy fields, round-the-clock drinking and apocalyptic hangovers (you know, the ones that take weeks to recover from).

But today’s festival crowd are chasing a completely different type of high, swapping cans of K Cider for kombucha tonics, headliners for holistic therapies and late nights for sunrise yoga. Line-ups consist of PTs and healers, and the closest you’ll get to a mosh pit is a circle of trust. Yep, we’re talking about wellness festivals – the new breed of super-luxe one, two and three-day fests that are popping up across the UK at a crazy rate.

Even if you haven’t quite made the jump to 24/7 clean living yet, a restorative weekend of breathing and stretching makes for a great chaser to an *actual* music festival. So pack some glitter, rally your squad and get your ‘om’ on at one of these wellness weekenders.

1. Balance

When? 11th to the 13th of May

Where? The Old Truman Brewery, Shoreditch, London

What’s the low-down? If camping really isn’t your thing, this massive three-day expo in east London’s Truman Brewery has some seriously hardcore fitness classes on the menu – all with the promise of a shower and clean sheets at the end of it. Lunge, punch and puff your way through pop ups from Boom Cycle, Barry’s Bootcamp, F45 and Third Space before hitting up the ‘Meditation Dome’ for some mellow and mindful downtime. Once the muscles start to get sore, head over to the Cooking Theatre where the likes of Deliciously Ella, Tess Ward and Jasmine Hemsley will be roasting, poaching and grilling up a storm. Make sure not to miss the ‘girls vs boys’ workout on Saturday and Sunday – a furious battle of the sexes led by yoga teachers Cat Meffan and Michael James Wong. Game on.

How to book: balance-festival.com

2. Be:Fit

When? 4th to the 6th of May 2018

Where? Business Design Centre, London

What’s the low-down? This women’s wellness three-dayer in London’s Islington gives ticket holders unlimited access to back-to-back classes from the likes of One LDN, Frame, Core Collective and UN1T. In between sweat sessions, there’ll be chance to hear from star PT’s like Alice Liveing and Bradley Simmonds, as well as helpful talks on everything from mental health and posture from medical experts. There’s also a hot food market where you can rest and refuel, and a huge shopping village with over 100 healthy snack brands – so expect to see more peanut protein balls, supplements and smoothies than you can shake a stick at.

How to book: befitlondon.com

3. Sweatlife

When? 23rd and 24th of June 2018

Where? Tobacco Dock, London

What’s the low-down? If you love yoga (and more importantly, wearing Lululemon’s supremely comfy yoga pants), you’ll love Sweatlife. The brand’s very own fitness festival is back for a second year at London’s Tobacco Dock, promising stretch sessions with some of the best yogis on the planet, including Steffy White, Zephyr Wildman and Annie Clarke. As well as plenty of fitness, there’s also a whole area dedicated to activewear (so bring a half-packed backpack and a readied credit card). If downward dogs aren’t your thing, there’s also boxing, pilates, spin, barre, bootcamp and dance on offer too.

How to book: lululemon.co.uk

4. LoveFit

When? 20th to the 22nd of July 2018

Where? St Clere Estate, Kent

What’s the low-down? If you’re tentatively dipping your toe into the wellness world, why not ease yourself in at Lovefit, where you can get a sweat on but still enjoy a cocktail or two. Set in the blissful Kent countryside, they offer all kinds of fun pursuits like hot yoga, paddle boarding, wild swimming and kickboxing by day (think of it as the summer camp you wish your parents had sent you on). When night falls, fold away your leggings and don some sequins as an international DJ lineup take to the stage. FYI: apparently Mr Motivator is doing a fitness session too, so if you’re a Nineties kid, you basically owe it to yourself to go.

How to book: lovefitfestival.com

5. Soul Circus

When? 20th to the 22nd of July 2018

Where? St Clere Estate, Kent

What’s the lowdown? The Cotswolds set have their very own wellness festival in Soul Circus – the perfect tonic for anyone who’s looking to clear out the spiritual cobwebs with a summer zen fix. How hard you go is up to you: float your way between healing gong baths, forest yoga sessions and sunset meditations or challenge yourself with an aerial yoga class. In true Cotswolds style, glamping is the only way stay: so shell out a bit extra for your very own private pop-up hotel room.

How to book: soulcircus.yoga

6. Salomon trail fest

When? 2nd of June 2018

Where? Pentland Hills, Edinburgh

What’s the lowdown? Wellness festivals don’t necessarily mean chanting in the woods, deep breathing and reaching a higher state of consciousness. This runners’ paradise is designed with those who love to pound the pavements, giving urban joggers the chance to go off-piste and get back into nature with some good old-fashioned trail running. Catch the sunset on a scenic 10km jogs through the Scottish countryside, attend trail workshops and talks before rounding off the day with a well-deserved pint while you watch live music. Kids are welcome (there’s even a scheduled run for little ones), so there’s no need to shell out on an expensive babysitter either.

How to book: salomonrunfest.com

7. Flo Vibe

When? 10th to the 12th of August 2018

Where? Rowlands Castle, Hampshire

What’s the lowdown? This boutique retreat – set in the grounds of a rather Instagram-friendly 18th-century house – is just as zen as it sounds. There are all the usual suspects on the bill: yoga, meditation, dance and mindfulness as well as not-to-be-missed classes in slacklining, power hooping and indo boarding. Treatments in the woods are sure to be snapped up early, so book ahead to secure an aromatherapy or shiatsu massage. Just what the doctor ordered…

How to book: flovibe.com

