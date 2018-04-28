Is stair art the new street art? Here are some of the most beautiful staircases in the world

28th Apr 18 | Lifestyle

These are seriously Insta-worthy steps.

Rio de Janeiro - June 21, 2017: The Selaron Steps in the historic center of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Strolling cities, scouting out street art has become a standard part of many a city break. From Mexico City to Lisbon or Valparaiso, Chile, pieces of art adorn sides of buildings so much, that the street art in itself is a draw to a new place.

Some of the most picture perfect art is painted onto flights of stairs – and it’s conveniently Instagrammable too.

Just about everyone who’s travelled through Rio de Janeiro has a photo on the colourful Escadaria Selarón, or the Selaron Steps, created by Jorge Selarón and often called the world’s most beautiful staircase.

In between the bohemian neighbourhoods of Lapa and Santa Teresa is the vivid mosaic covering more than 200 steps. Selaron was Chilean but Rio became his adopted city, and renovating the dilapidated steps in 1990 was a tribute to it.

Here are some others that are just as Insta-worthy…

 Eureka Springs, Arkansas 

Kowloon Park, Hong Kong

16th Avenue, San Francisco

Paris, France

#streetart #urbanart #paris #13th

A post shared by Luke J (@totallytotecentral) on

Aydin, Turkey

Valaparaiso, Chile

Stockholm, Sweden

#stockholm #stairart #moderart #beaut

A post shared by Paul Kennedy (@paulkennedy01) on

Rue Prunelle, Lyon

Yongsan Station, Seoul 

❤ #korea #yongsanstation #love #stairs #stairart #pidgeon #humid #tourist

A post shared by Alex Lee (@ayesslee) on

Albertina Museum, Austria

Amman, Jordan 

Streetart in Amman #discoverjordan #streetart #stairart #colorfull

A post shared by Jonas taher (@jonas_taher) on

Rome, Italy

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

REVEALED: More than 200 women were wrongly given the all clear for cervical cancer

REVEALED: More than 200 women were wrongly given the all clear for cervical cancer
Gardaí issue URGENT warning to parents over FRIGHTENING life-threatening craze

Gardaí issue URGENT warning to parents over FRIGHTENING life-threatening craze
[PIC] Katie Price debuts her brand new face after BOTCHED facelift

[PIC] Katie Price debuts her brand new face after BOTCHED facelift

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[BREAKING] The Royal baby name has FINALLY been revealed

[BREAKING] The Royal baby name has FINALLY been revealed
Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches
Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version
Donegal postman FAMOUS for predicting Irish weather shares some VERY exciting news

Donegal postman FAMOUS for predicting Irish weather shares some VERY exciting news