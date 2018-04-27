Tuck into these 5 Chicago dining hot spots loved by locals

If you're planning a trip to the Windy City, make sure you dine out here.

American food is typically associated with meat, fries and oodles of cheese. Chicago’s dining spots serve all of that – but there’s so much more to choose from too.

Ever imagined ordering gravy-soaked beef sandwiches, or a side of Brussels sprouts? Trust us, they’re both ‘don’t miss’ dishes served in the city.

If you really want to eat like a local, sidestep the tourist traps and head to our list of places recommended by the people who live here.

1. Portillo’s

More than 50 years after it started out as a modest hot dog stand in the city’s Villa Park, Portillo’s has grown into something of an institution, with 54 locations across the US.

Office workers, tourists and hungry locals fill the two-floor West Ontario Street branch at lunchtime, where orders are called out bingo style – “number 27? Food from heaven!” – as punters queue patiently under an ironic ‘No Loitering’ sign.

Hot dogs are served Chicago-style, loaded with mustard, relish, onions, tomatoes, pickle and peppers (US $3.09/£2.20). The Italian beef sandwich, which comes in gravy-dipped bread, is also a classic (US $5.99/£4.30).

2. RPM Steak

If you’re in the mood for something fancier, this steakhouse – centrally located and just a short walk from the river – is the perfect spot.

From a simple but tasty Iceberg Wedge salad (US $11/£8) right up to a 42 ounce Mishima Tomahawk steak (US $215/£154), or a black truffle burger (US $18/£13) in between, RPM Steak’s choice of cuts can be overwhelming.

But the standout mention has to go to the side order of sprouts (US$10/£7); leaves are fried until crisp and dressed with a house curry vinaigrette. They bare no resemblance to the overcooked, soggy green balls commonly associated with Christmas Day dinners.

3. Jay’s Beef

A small family-owned eatery, Jay’s Beef has been run by the Fortuna family since 1976, and the branch in Bucktown is one of three in Illinois state.

They do a delightful Italian beef sandwich inspired by a time when low-paid Italian immigrants working in the city’s stock yards cut their meat thin and cooked it in herbs as a way to make poor quality cuts go further and taste better.

But Joe Fortuna, Jay’s son, promises today’s sandwiches are made with top sirloin beef which is slow cooked in the oven for five hours, resulting in a moist melt-in-the-mouth treat. Enjoy it piled high with peppers (US $6.85/£5).

4. Sultan’s Market

Housed in a former supermarket, Sultan’s Market serves green falafel made with Turkish garbanzo beans.

“It’s made totally in-house from scratch”, says owner Shadi Ramli, whose mother won over the locals with her recipe back in the mid-90s. He goes on to say its light and fragrant taste comes from a blend of secret herbs, not to mention a whole lotta love.

The falafel sandwich (US $4.75/£3.40) is the perfect antidote to the meaty, cheese-topped dishes popular in the city.

5. Cherry Circle Room at Chicago Athletic Association Hotel

Mini torches on tables will help you peruse the menu in this low-lit, atmospheric restaurant tucked away on the second floor of the Chicago Athletic Association. The hotel, a former men’s only private members club dating back to 1893, was lovingly restored and opened to the public just three years ago.

The Cherry Circle Room is elegant and sophisticated, with a menu inspired by its history; dishes include foie gras pate (US $18/£13), grilled octopus (US $16/£11.50) and cavatelli – a house special with beef tongue (US $28/£20).

Arrive early to the Venetian gothic building, and play billiards before dinner in the games room.

