Kate and William name their son Louis: 6 more royal-inspired baby names for boys if you're expecting

Inspired by the royal family to give your child a regal name? Here are a few suggestions, and where the monikers came from.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have named their baby son Louis Arthur Charles, Kensington Palace have announced.

“The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge,” they said. The fifth in line to the throne was born on Monday April 23, weighing 8lb 7oz.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles. The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge. pic.twitter.com/4DUwsLv5JQ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 27, 2018

Both the Duke of Cambridge and his eldest son George have Louis as one of their middle names – so the choice has surprised many people. Louis was the first name of Lord Mountbatten, the Duke of Edinburgh’s uncle who was killed by the IRA in 1979.

No British monarchs have been named Louis but it’s been very popular in French royalty. There have been many King Louis in France, the most successful probably being Louis XIV who became King of France age 4 when his father died in 1643, and went on to build the Palace of Versailles. Also known as Louis The Great or the Sun King, he served his country for 72 years, making him one of the longest-serving monarchs in European history.

Lord Louis Mountbatten (PA)

The name had a brief spell of popularity at the start of the 20th century in England and Wales before returning in the Eighties and reaching peak popularity in the early Noughties.

Here are 6 other royal baby names, fit for your own little prince:

1. Arthur

The moniker of the famous leader of the Knights of the Round Table, Arthur is one of the middle names of both Prince Charles and Prince William and now the new royal baby. Mythical King Arthur supposedly lived in the 5th or 6th century and is said to have unified the country and set up his court at Camelot before being killed in a final epic battle. Arthur was very popular at the start of the 20th century, before losing its appeal in the Fifties. But it’s recently seen a resurgence in popularity and is steadily climbing the ladder of in-demand names. David Cameron’s son is called Arthur.

Albert was the first name of King George VI (PA)

2. Albert

Albert is a classic English name meaning noble. It was actually the Queen’s father’s first name, although of course officially he was King George VI and nicknamed Bertie. Way before that, in the early 19th century, Queen Victoria’s husband was called Albert and they had a son called Albert (as well as giving their three other sons Albert as a middle name). It really put the name on the map in the UK and was one of the most popular in the early 20th century before largely disappearing in the Fifties. Again, it’s enjoyed a new lease of life in the last few years, thanks to old names coming back into fashion.

3. Edgar

Edward was a popular bookies’ pick for the new prince (after King Edward VIII who abdicated the throne and the Queen’s son Prince Edward), but what about something more left field like Edgar – after Edgar the Peaceful? He was King of the English from 959 to 975 after taking over the throne from his older brother Eadwig (another strong regal name contender?) who died at the age of 19. There’s some controversy here though – it was disputed whether Edward who succeeded him as King was really his son. There was another King Edgar II in 1066. It’s original these days too, after being in the top 100 boys names in the early 20th century, it’s fallen out of favour completely since.

James I, King of England and Ireland (1603-1625) and of Scotland (1567-1625) (PA)

4. James

It may not sound quite as regal, but James was a strong favourite for the Duke and Duchess’s new son. Kate’s brother is called James, and William has a cousin with the same name – the Countess of Wessex. But there are historical royal connections too. James VI and I was King of Scotland (as James VI) from 1567 and King of England and Ireland (as James I) from 1603 until his death in 1625. He was the son of Mary, Queen of Scots and the great-great grandson of Henry VII. Later on James II ruled from 1689 to 1702. If you named your baby James, you’d be in good company – it’s been in the top 20 most popular boys names in England and Wales every year since the start of last century, according the Office for National Statistics.

5. Egbert

The first monarch to establish a stable and extensive rule over Anglo-Saxon England – Egbert (also spelled Ecgberht) ruled as King of Wessex from 827 to 839. There’s a certain mysteriousness around King Egbert – not a huge amount is known about his 22-year rule, apart from that he protected the kingdom of Wessex against the kingdom of Mercia, which dominated southern English kingdoms at the time. The name has twice appeared in royal British history, Ecgberht II of Kent ruled Mercia in the 770s. Unsurprisingly, it hasn’t been seen in the royal family, or in popular culture, for some time, but old names are cool again, right? Use Bertie for short.

Prince Louis Arthur Charles leaving hospital on Monday (John Stillwell/PA)

6. Harold

It was never a favourite for Kate and William’s youngest child but that doesn’t mean Harold can’t be a really cool baby name (Harry for short?). Harold Godwinson, aka Harold II, ruled as the last Anglo-Saxon king of England for a short spell in 1066, before his death during the Battle of Hastings when he fought the Norman invaders led by William the Conqueror. Harold was popular in the early 1900s, before steadily declining in popularity and disappearing out of the top 100 boys names in the Forties.

