Ask an expert: Do I need to monitor my baby's movements during pregnancy?

27th Apr 18 | Lifestyle

The charity Kicks Count explains why being aware of your unborn baby's activity patterns matters. By Lisa Salmon.

I’ve had one stillbirth and now I’m pregnant again – but I’m paranoid that if I don’t feel my baby move, it means there’s something wrong. How important are baby movements, and am I right to worry about them?

Elizabeth Hutton, CEO of the baby movement charity Kicks Count (kickscount.org.uk), says: “Your baby’s movements are a sign they’re well. There’s no set number of movements you need to feel, you just need to get to know what’s normal for your baby.

“If you notice a change in your baby’s regular pattern of movements, it’s important to report it to a midwife or maternity unit immediately. Even if it’s very late at night, don’t go to sleep with reduced movements – maternity units are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Also, don’t be tempted to use handheld dopplers or mobile apps to check for your baby’s heartbeat. The presence of a heartbeat doesn’t mean the baby is well.

“Pregnancy after a loss is a particularly anxious time. While a reduction of movements doesn’t necessarily mean there’s something wrong, the majority of mums who have a stillbirth (67%) do notice a reduction in baby’s movements beforehand. This is why it’s so important to report every episode of reduced movements, even if you’ve been reassured on previous occasions.

“Kicks Count have ‘Rainbow’ bundles designed for mums who are pregnant following a loss. Parents expecting a ‘Rainbow Baby’ (a baby born following the loss of another) will receive two bundles as part of the project. One will include a Kicks Count wristband to help them monitor baby’s movements, and an ‘I’ve had a previous stillbirth/neonatal death’ sticker for their notes, plus vital information about baby movements. The second is a sibling bundle, including the book to help explain baby loss to young children, and two small teddies – one for the child to look after during the pregnancy, the other to give to their newborn brother or sister.

UK Midwives! Our brand new Finding A Rainbow Project, generously funded by @welovefrugi and their customers, offers support to those pregnant following a previous loss and we need YOUR help! Together with Frugi we have created bundles for families to offer comfort and support during a rainbow pregnancy. The bundles are available for FREE through bereavement midwives. If you're a bereavement midwife, simply register with us and we'll provide you with rainbow cards featuring a unique code for you to give to your rainbow mums. The code will give the mum a 100% discount on the bundles via our website. Alternatively, they are available to purchase should anybody wish to buy their own. For more information and to register: www.kickscount.org.uk/rainbow/ (link is in bio) #pregnancy #pregnancysupport #mumstobe #rainbowbaby

A post shared by Kicks Count (@kicks.count) on

“The bundles are available free through bereavement midwives and can also be purchased via the Kicks Count website, where there’s more information about baby movement and pregnancy advice.”

© Press Association 2018

