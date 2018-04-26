7 things to know about Rock Rose's gin revolution

Love gin? You need to get yourself to the Scottish Highlands. Ella Walker went to visit Dunnet Bay Distillery.

It doesn’t matter how much gin you’ve drunk, the location of Dunnet Bay Distillery is nothing less than spectacular.

Just 15 minutes from John O’Groats, it’s on the North Coast 500, a road that threads all the way along the uppermost stretch of Scotland’s coastline, winding through glens, past lochs, alongside huge beaches and forests, taking in sunbathing seals and herds of wild deer along the way.

Claire and Martin Murray (Rock Rose/PA)

The most special thing about Dunnet Bay Distillery though, is how owners Martin and Claire Murray draw on the landscape and use what it offers to make and flavour their gin, Rock Rose.

Here’s what you need to know about them…

1. It started as a passion project – and then things escalated

Chemical engineer Martin was making 40 pints of stout a week as a hobby in his spare time, but not drinking it. It was going to waste but he enjoyed the process so much that, in the end, he decided to switch to gin – something he used to only drink on night flights and, even then, only ever Gordon’s. Launching officially in 2015, within a couple of years, Rock Rose had become his full-time job and stock was selling out. They used to have a bookcase filled with bottles to sell to visitors; now they have their own onsite shop and banquet-style room where you can do gin tastings beside the fire.

2. Their distiller has a name

Fun fact; the chrome beauty is called ‘Elizabeth’ and is used to hand distill Rock Rose’s gin. It’s recently been joined by a second still, yet to be named…



3. Foraging is key

Rock Rose gin is flavoured by what the team forage locally in Caithness, from Scottish blaeberries (bilberries), rose root, rowan berries and sea buckthorn, to gorse, nettles and spruce – they depend on the highlands for their flavour combinations. Take a tour of the distillery and Martin is likely to show you his foraging books too, which are beautifully illustrated and practically antique. But they also give back to the environment. Rock Rose support a Juniper Restoration Project with the Caithness Biodiversity Group, which is aiming to reboot the juniper population at Dunnet Hill after it was ravaged by hill fires.

4. They also grow their own

“It’s a real balance getting the flavours right,” says Martin, opening up his mini geodome, which houses olive trees and bay, while outside the distillery itself is a small orchard and a series of raised beds, where the likes of rose root, water mint, thyme, Vietnamese coriander, lemon verbena, pineapple sage (it looks and feels like sage, but smells exactly like pineapple) and borage are grown. There’s also a string of sea buckthorn trees which the Rock Rose team have to be quick about if they’re to get any of it come the right season, as birds love to strip the bark.

5. The bottles are smart as well as beautiful

Made out of ceramic (more than one person will tell you they’re reminiscent of the old ceramic hot water bottles), they’re designed by Claire, and are all made individually and labelled and numbered by hand. The ceramic protects the gin from sunlight (which could mar the flavours) and the bottle illustrations tell stories personal to the liquid inside – nodding to the botanicals that went into making them.

6. They really experiment with flavour – even if it leaves them with some gin that’s something of an acquired taste

Martin’s rather proud of his scurvy grass gin, for instance. “It smells absolutely awful, like mustard,” he admits, “but it tastes amazing.” He recommends drinking it while pinching your nose.

7. It’s not just gin they’re offering

They’ve also developed their own vodka, flavoured with Thurso holy grass – the first and only bison grass found in the UK. The vodka is made with apples from the nearby Black Isle and cinnamon, while a kelpie frolics on the label.



To book a Dunnet Bay Distillery tour, contact hello@rockrosegin.co.uk or call 01847 851 287.

© Press Association 2018