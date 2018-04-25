Video: Take a look inside this new exhibition tracking the life and discoveries of Captain Cook

25th Apr 18 | Lifestyle

James Cook: The Voyages is opening at the British Library.

61f051b1-387a-46b7-a63b-ac2f55c17343

In honour of the 250th anniversary of the Endeavour setting sail from Plymouth, a new exhibition at the British Library is telling the story of Captain James Cook’s discoveries.

James Cook: The Voyages tracks the explorer’s three voyages across the world and considers their legacy.

Captain Cook is a contentious figure; as the first European to land on the eastern coastline of Australia he is inextricably linked with Britain’s colonial history. It looks as though the exhibition is addressing the issue of British imperialism – exploring how his discoveries were exploited and also providing an indigenous Australian perspective on Cook’s arrival.

The wide-reaching exhibition includes original maps, artworks and journals and runs from April 17 to August 28. Tickets are £14 for adults and £5 for children above 5. Book here.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version
WARNING issued to hay fever and asthma sufferers as pollen explosion could cause DEADLY attacks

WARNING issued to hay fever and asthma sufferers as pollen explosion could cause DEADLY attacks
Tesco Ireland issue RECALL on popular breakfast product

Tesco Ireland issue RECALL on popular breakfast product

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ulster Bank issues URGENT investigation as funds disappear from customer accounts this morning

Ulster Bank issues URGENT investigation as funds disappear from customer accounts this morning
Gardaí issue URGENT warning to parents over FRIGHTENING life-threatening craze

Gardaí issue URGENT warning to parents over FRIGHTENING life-threatening craze
Garda investigation launched after young girl asked to get into a car by 'suspicious' man

Garda investigation launched after young girl asked to get into a car by 'suspicious' man
Gardaí on HIGH ALERT for suspected paedophile targeting young girls on the Luas

Gardaí on HIGH ALERT for suspected paedophile targeting young girls on the Luas