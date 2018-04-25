Video: Take a look inside this new exhibition tracking the life and discoveries of Captain Cook

In honour of the 250th anniversary of the Endeavour setting sail from Plymouth, a new exhibition at the British Library is telling the story of Captain James Cook’s discoveries.

James Cook: The Voyages tracks the explorer’s three voyages across the world and considers their legacy.

Captain Cook is a contentious figure; as the first European to land on the eastern coastline of Australia he is inextricably linked with Britain’s colonial history. It looks as though the exhibition is addressing the issue of British imperialism – exploring how his discoveries were exploited and also providing an indigenous Australian perspective on Cook’s arrival.

The wide-reaching exhibition includes original maps, artworks and journals and runs from April 17 to August 28. Tickets are £14 for adults and £5 for children above 5. Book here.

