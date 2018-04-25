How to make Gennaro Contaldo's fresh pea and burrata salad, with sunflower seed crostini

The chef says this dish makes "a fantastic starter or delicious light lunch".

“This is a lovely salad to make during the spring, when fresh peas are available,” promises Jamie Oliver’s best mate, chef Gennaro Contaldo. “For speed, you can buy ready-podded peas.

“Burrata is a fresh cheese from Puglia, which looks like mozzarella but has a very creamy interior. Good Italian delis will stock it, but if you prefer, you can use bufala (buffalo) mozzarella instead.”

Ingredients:

(Serves 4)

175g fresh peas, podded weight

85g watercress

Leaves of 2 gem lettuce hearts

250g burrata, or buffalo mozzarella

For the crostini:

50g sunflower seeds

A handful of fresh basil leaves

1tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

A pinch of sea salt

A pinch of dried chilli flakes

4 slices of good-quality crusty, seeded wholemeal bread, toasted

For the dressing:

2tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1tbsp lemon juice

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

(Kim Lightbody/PA)



Method:

1. Bring a saucepan of water to the boil, add the peas and cook for about two minutes, until tender but not overcooked. Drain, rinse under cold running water and drain well.

2. Meanwhile, prepare the crostini. Place the sunflower seeds, basil leaves and olive oil in a blender or food processor and whiz until you obtain a smooth consistency. Combine with the salt and chilli flakes. Toast the bread and spread with the sunflower seed paste. Set aside.

3. Combine the dressing ingredients.

4. Arrange the watercress and gem lettuce leaves on a large serving plate, sprinkle over the cooked peas, and pour over half of the dressing. Gently break up the burrata or mozzarella and scatter over the greens. Drizzle with the remaining dressing and serve with the crostini on the side.



Gennaro Contaldo’s Fast Cook Italian by Gennaro Contaldo, photography by Kim Lightbody, is published by Pavilion Books, priced £20. Available now.



© Press Association 2018