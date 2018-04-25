7 sauvignon blancs from around the world to sip this summer

25th Apr 18 | Lifestyle

Refreshing, food-friendly and perfect for summer entertaining, Sam Wylie-Harries selects seven of the best.

Wine and cheese testing, concept.

Somewhere in a sunny place, there’s a sauve sauvignon to suit your style. Whether it’s grassy and nettly, pungent and herbaceous, or punctuated with passion fruit or gooseberry, these fresh ‘green’ whites offer a lively fruit salad with a wonderful intensity we can’t seem to drink enough of.

One of the most popular white grapes, sauvignon blanc originates from France’s cool climate Loire Valley – the best are from Sancerre and Pouilly-Fumé – but it’s in New Zealand where its punchy aromatics have put Marlborough on the wine map, and other key growing areas are South Africa and Chile.

With a broad spectrum of attractive styles and prices, a lot of sauvignon can be simple but aromatic, while others can be refreshingly rich with juicy acidity, depending on the attention lavished on this vigorous grape, location and winemaker.

Ripe sauvignon blanc grapes on vine
(Thinkstock/PA)

And with their youthful, fruity character that’s a natural with shellfish, spicy foods, salads, sushi and creamy cheeses, here are seven to chill right now and put the wind in your sails for summer…

1. The Project Sauvignon Blanc 2017, Western Cape, South Africa (£5.99, Aldi)

The Project Sauvignon Blanc, SA
(Aldi/PA)

Part of Aldi’s core range, this sauvignon blanc certainly delivers flavour for money, with vivid tropical fruits, kiwi, grapefruit and limes, even a touch of pineapple, bound by a coastal acidity and minerality from the Cape’s cool climate vineyards. Drink with party food, dips and gazpacho.


2.  Oxford Landing Sauvignon Blanc 2017, South Australia (£6.50, Tesco)

Oxford Landing Sauvignon Blanc, Australia
(Oxford Landing/PA)

A terrific wine for a summer picnic or BBQ, this is a light, fruity expression with balanced herbaceous notes that don’t overpower the scents of lemon verbena, passion fruit and guava. Fresh and zesty, with ripe tropical fruits and a fine acidity on the finish, it’s Aussie through and through and refreshing from beginning to end.

3. Peter Yealands Sauvignon Blanc 2017, Marlborough, New Zealand (£8, Sainsbury’s)

Peter Yealands Sauvignon Blanc, NZ
(Peter Yealands/PA)

In terms of quality and value, this is a great example of an abundantly ripe style of sauvignon blanc that leaps from the glass. From award-winning Yealand’s Estate – a trailblazer for sustainability and environmentally friendly wines – it’s stylishly herbaceous and stands out for its generous guava and stone fruits and crisp, minerally finish. Utterly delicious on its own or with anything fusion.

4. Viña Tarapacá Sauvignon Blanc 2017, Valle Central, Chile (£9.99, Laithwaite’s)

Vina Tarapaca Sauvignon Blanc, Chile
(Laithwaite’s/PA)

A little cracker from Chile, where the cool pacific breezes produce this thirst-quenching savvy blanc, with a racy freshness and a burst of lemony acidity. Zesty and vibrant with appealing aromatics, it’s rich in citrus and mineral notes with a tingle of gooseberry, green grass and squeeze of lime on the finish. Pour it with grilled prawns, goujons or fish and chips.

5. Les Arbousiers Sauvignon Blanc 2016, Loire Valley, France (£9.99, Virgin Wines)

Les Arbousiers Sauvignon Blanc, France
(Virgin Wines/PA)

Deliciously crisp and aromatic, this is a typically food-friendly, French savvy blanc, with herbaceous aromas, a signature minerally freshness and light, lemon flavours with hints of green fruit, flint and nettles. Ideal as an aperitif and with enough tanginess to pair with asparagus, Thai fishcakes and goats cheese.

6. Domaine du Vaux Chenonceaux 2016, France (£14.99, Majestic)

Domaine du Vaux Saint Georges Touraine-Chenonceaux, France
(Majestic/PA)

A fairly rich style of sauvignon from a newish cru level appellation, Chenonceaux is a standard-bearer for the best of Touraine. Here we have a beautifully pure and fragrant white with hints of melon, peach and honeyed quince, with an elegant silky palate of ripened fruit and a fresh, graceful finish. A soft savvy to savour with prawns, fresh crab or grilled fish.

7. Nautilus Estate Sauvignon Blanc 2016, Marlborough, New Zealand (£16.30, The New Zealand Cellar)

Nautilus Estate Sauvignon Blanc, NZ
(Nautilus/PA)

A premium label that’s worth seeking out, Nautilus strikes the perfect balance between sauvignon’s aromatic qualities and its fruity character with an open bouquet of ripe passion fruit, elderflower, limes and a herbal grassiness, that follows through to reveal more lime and citrus characters with a great intensity on the finish. The winemaker’s suggested serve is snapper ceviche with chilli and lime, avocado and tomato with coriander salsa – and we’ll drink to that!

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches
Ulster Bank issues URGENT investigation as funds disappear from customer accounts this morning

Ulster Bank issues URGENT investigation as funds disappear from customer accounts this morning
Tesco Ireland issue RECALL on popular breakfast product

Tesco Ireland issue RECALL on popular breakfast product

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Garda investigation launched after young girl asked to get into a car by 'suspicious' man

Garda investigation launched after young girl asked to get into a car by 'suspicious' man
[BREAKING] The Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to her third child

[BREAKING] The Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to her third child
WARNING issued to hay fever and asthma sufferers as pollen explosion could cause DEADLY attacks

WARNING issued to hay fever and asthma sufferers as pollen explosion could cause DEADLY attacks
The smoking ban to be EXTENDED in Ireland

The smoking ban to be EXTENDED in Ireland