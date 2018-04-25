Gennaro Contaldo on pasta, his boy Jamie Oliver and the joy of feeding people

As his new cookbook, Gennaro's Fast Cook Italian - filled with speedy recipes - hits the shelves, Ella Walker finds out more.

Spend an hour with Gennaro Contaldo and you are guaranteed to be fed. First, it’s a bowl of fresh spaghetti, twirled through with ragu, then, after explaining how he has unwaxed Amalfi lemons sent over from Italy once a month, the 69-year-old is leading the way to the kitchen.

He fries off sliced fresh chilli and garlic in butter and olive oil, chucks in the zest of a lemon and squeezes in the juice, adding hunks of butter as he goes, before 100g of al dente spaghetti is whirled in with a handful of chopped parsley leaves. It barely takes seven minutes from start to finish, and it’s delicious and zingy with heat – it’s a shame it’s not in his new cookbook, Gennaro’s Fast Cook Italian.

‘Butter and lemons is always a winner’ – what I learned cooking with @gennarocontaldo pic.twitter.com/bUNjugKZMm — Ella Walker (@EllaEWalker) April 18, 2018

A collection of recipes that take fewer than 40 minutes to go from languishing in the fridge to animating your plate (“You don’t have to be a slave on the cooking!”), the idea behind the book is to prove to people that it doesn’t take much to put together a simple meal chock-full of flavour.

“You’ve got to have the essentials,” says Contaldo, ticking off olive oil, garlic and chilli on his fingers, noting: “You can make a beautiful dish with just those ingredients and pasta – it’s what Italian teenagers eat when they get in, especially at midnight, this is how it goes.”

Combine those basics with whatever you’ve got kicking around in the fridge and you’re sorted, he says. “A bit of bacon? Some eggs? Fantastic. You make a lovely carbonara!” The book itself brims with easy salads, interesting but quick risottos (carrot and celeriac anyone?), straightforward desserts and, of course, pasta.

Contaldo doesn’t eat pasta every day (“Just whenever I fancy”) but his love for the stuff is deeply ingrained; he can’t remember a time when he didn’t just eat it, but also understand and know the feeling of making it from scratch, by hand.

“I’ve always made pasta – it’s like swimming,” he says. “I was born 30m from the sea. People say to me, ‘Do you remember when you learn how to swim?’ I don’t – I always could! Why? Because it was there. Exactly the same with the pasta – it was there. You grow up seeing nonna, mama, auntie, sister, friend make pasta, it’s like learning to talk – natural.”

The cook and TV presenter grew up in Minori on the Amalfi Coast (hence his strong opinions on lemons), and his Italian accent hasn’t been diluted by years working on the London restaurant scene, as owner of the now closed Passione, and at the late Antonio Carluccio’s Neal Street Restaurant (with whom he was one of the BBC’s Two Greedy Italians), where Contaldo first met and began mentoring a young Jamie Oliver.

Oliver has his own Italian cookbook – Jamie Cooks Italy – coming out later this summer. Is there any semblance of competition or rivalry between the two of them? “Course not – I am in his new book,” says Contaldo fiercely. “Jamie and me, he’s my boy – of course there’s no competition, it’s never existed.”

In fact, the book saw the duo tour Italy together, learning the skills of Italian nonnas. “You’re always learning,” says Contaldo thoughtfully. “There’s no end.” It explains why he’s passionate about getting people to cook, and also why you’re unlikely to find him ordering takeout, not when pizza is so “easy to make”.

“People should cook a little more, they should make their own,” he says. “If you do cook every day – I know is hard – but once you feed your family, you give them good food, you give them a lotta love. Once they grow up, they start to cook as well – they see, they remember.

“Being a cook is not easy, we all complain, like anything else,” admits Contaldo, who, at almost 70, still has no plans to hang up his apron. “Sometimes we do unbelievable hours; you don’t mind doing it because you make people happy.”

Food for him is intrinsic to joy, and to taking care of people. “We have to eat three times a day,” he says. “Let’s do it properly, together – then it become a party; then it become family; then it become love.”

Gennaro Contaldo’s Fast Cook Italian by Gennaro Contaldo, photography by Kim Lightbody, is published by Pavilion Books, priced £20. Available now.

© Press Association 2018