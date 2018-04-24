Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year Awards 2018 - our pick of the winners

These will make you hungry, and have you reaching for your camera.

The winners of the Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2018 have been announced.

A prestigious celebration of the art of food photography and film, “the competition was fierce”, says Andy Macdonald, who heads up Pink Lady in the UK. “There were 8,000 images entered from 60 countries and the standard was exceptional.”

Photographer Noor Ahmed Gelal, from Bangladesh, was crowned the overall winner, for his shot, Praying with Food. “Noor’s shot stood out from the rest in its category, for the way in which he made the subject matter so fascinating and distinctive.”

Praying with Food by Noor Ahmed Gelal (Bangladesh)

Category: Food for Celebration (sponsored by Champagne Taittinger) and overall winner

(Noor Ahmed Gelal/Pink Lady/PA)

“Breaking the fast in congregation. A section of the Hindu community is preparing to break the day-long fast in one of the local temples at Swamibag, Dhaka, Bangladesh. They believe their fasting will redeem their sins.”



Here are a few more of our favourite images from the rest of the competition…

Raining Pasta by Ruby Smend (UK)

Category: 10 and Under

(Ruby Smend/Pink Lady/PA)

“I took this picture while we were making fresh pasta at home and hung it on a stick to dry,” says Smend. “It looked like heaven: Pasta raining from the sky.”



Green Beans by Andy Grimshaw (UK)

Category: One Vision Imaging Cream of the Crop

(Andy Grimshaw/Pink Lady/PA)



Sheep in Dakar by Guillaume Flandre (UK)

Category: Food in the Field

(Guillaume Flandre/Pink Lady/PA)

“Dakar is a busy and unexpected city. In the numerous street markets of the capital, you can find anything you need. Thanks to a local, I was able to go behind the shops, where they keep animals that usually can’t be seen from the outside,” says Flandre.

Rex Bakery by Jade Nina Sarkhel (UK)

Category: Food for Sale

(Jade Nina Sarkhel/Pink Lady/PA)

“Straddling a gutter, I captured the bullet-stricken walls of one of Mumbai’s oldest bakeries. The bakery churns out 18,000 paos a day, operating 24/7 selling bread through the keyhole counter overnight. Bread is given for free to those who can’t afford it. It’s places like this that knit communities together in India.”

Tapas Upon Tyne by Derek Snee (UK)

Category: Marks & Spencer Food Adventures

(Derek Snee/Pink Lady/PA)

“On a chilly winter’s evening in Newcastle upon Tyne’s International Christmas Market, an enthusiastic chef prepares warming Catalan tapas,” says Snee.

Family Dinner by Guillaume Flandre (UK)

Category: Food for the Family

(Guillaume Flandre/Pink Lady/PA)

“This is the last time my father and grandfather cooked together in his apartment before my grandfather passed away,” says Flandre. “I captured this scene on Christmas Eve, a moment when, traditionally, the whole family would gather to share a meal.”

Schnitzelberg by Oliver Hauser (Germany)

Category: Production Paradise Food off the Press

(Oliver Hauser/Pink Lady/PA)



Exmoor Beasts by Paul Steven (UK)

Category: On the Phone (in aid of Action Against Hunger)

(Paul Steven/Pink Lady/PA)

“Three curious and majestic highland cows on Exmoor in Somerset.”



Dog Shower by Grzegorz Tomasz Karnas (Poland)

Category: Politics of Food

(Grzegorz Tomasz Karnas/Pink Lady/PA)

“This picture was taken in the North of Vietnam. The dogs are kept alive by being showered during transport to the slaughter houses. It is around 45 degrees out there.”

Honeycomb and Wax by Becci Hutchings (UK)

Category: Student Photographer of the Year

(Becci Hutchings/Pink Lady/PA)

“Frames are placed into the bee hives to encourage bees to build honeycomb and fill with honey. Once filled, the frames are removed and the wax capping is scraped off using an uncapping fork. The honeycomb is then either broken off or the frames are placed into an extractor to withdraw the honey.”

