What are lectins and should we really be eliminating them from our diets for weight loss?

Bloggers and Instagrammers are buzzing about going 'lectin-free', but are they as bad for you as people say?

The world of dieting can be a pretty confusing place to navigate. One month you’re told to cut out dairy and carbs in a virtuous clean eating effort, and the next you’re ditching solid foods altogether in favour of liquid lunches and juice cleanse breakfasts.

Just when we thought the path to downsizing waistbands couldn’t get more complicated, there’s a new weight loss enemy to get acquainted with. They’re called lectins and, according to one cardiologist-turned-wellness guru, they could be the reason why you’re struggling to shift those stubborn extra winter pounds.

In his book, The Plant Paradox, Steven Gundry, M.D., claims that lectins are “highly toxic” proteins that can promote fat storage. Even more worryingly, Gundry explains that lectins are hiding in many foods that you probably always thought were good for dieting, like wholegrains, beans, nightshade vegetables, legumes, nuts and seeds.

Confused? Us too. We caught up with Rob Hobson, head of nutrition at Healthspan and author of Cheats & Eats to give us the 411 on lectins and tell us if they really are bad for us…

So tell us, what exactly are lectins?

Lectins are a family of carbohydrate-binding proteins found in many foods, especially legumes and grains. Even though they occur in many foods only around a third of those we eat contain them in any significant amounts. These proteins have several functions in the body such as helping cells and molecules stick to each other and immunity.

Where can you find them?

Legumes (including beans, soybeans and peanuts) and grains contain the most lectins, followed by dairy, seafood and plants in the nightshade family. It’s not clear why they are in plants but could be as a protective mechanism to stop them being eaten.



Why are people avoiding them?

Animals and humans alike are vulnerable to the toxicity of lectins. Concentrated amounts can cause digestive issues and long-term health problems. They are difficult to digest and disrupt the body’s routine maintenance of cells, so the everyday wear-and-tear that occurs in the intestine gradually worsens, which is why they cause digestive distress. It has been claimed by some that lectins cause increased gut permeability and drive autoimmune disease.



Is it safe to eat them?

The most-researched lectins are phytohemagglutinins, found in legumes like red kidney beans. Eating raw red kidney beans can cause severe abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhoea. But remember: we don’t eat raw beans and boiling them removes almost all of the lectins. Soaking and sprouting also removes lectins as does fermenting, which allows friendly bacteria to digest them.

Most lectin-containing foods are very nutritious being high in fibre, protein and essential vitamins and minerals. Although lectins may be toxic in large doses, but we as humans don’t eat them in large amounts and given that you can eliminate lectins by cooking foods like legumes, I see no reason to eliminate them from your diet as the nutritional benefits outweigh the negatives.

However, people with autoimmune or digestive problems may respond well to a diet that excludes most lectins, including those from dairy, eggs and plants of the nightshade family. This must be done carefully to avoid missing out on essential nutrients.



