Is it possible to train for a marathon in three months? Here's what happened when I tried

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of the capital to make their way around the gruelling Virgin Money London Marathon this year. Many start starting six months to a year in advance because training for such an event is no easy feat.

I, meanwhile, had just over three months to go from someone with a basic fitness level, to running 26.2 miles.

So, was it possible? Is it recommended? What’s the best way to prepare your body for going into such a battle? I got some sound advice, a new pair of trainers, and a lot of ‘you’re crazy’ looks.

End goal – the Mall, London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Training plan



“A 12 week training plan for a marathon is sufficient, but if you have never run before, give yourself sixteen weeks to build to the marathon,” says celeb personal trainer and Macmillan supporter, Georgie Okell. “The trick is consistency and a slow build.”

The good news is, there’s no shortage of advice online for marathon newbies and Audible have a really handy podcast called Mo-Joe, with advice from the great Mo Farah himself and fitness coach Jo Wicks, as well as an 18-week training plan.

“As motivated as you may be, running is a high impact sport and must be integrated progressively into your exercise routine. Running three times per week or every other day, is generally a safe place to start and this can be progressed, as the body gets stronger,” confirms Nick Anderson of Running With Us as the official Cancer Research UK running coach for the 2018 London Marathon.

One long run on the weekend, which increases by one or two miles each time, is perhaps the most important. I also learn rest days are key too, so muscles can repair – you don’t have to tell me that twice.

Kit

(Lauren Taylor/PA)

“Invest in a proper pair of running trainers from the word go to prevent injury and make the running more comfortable,” says Anderson. “It’s also worth investing in some running kit made of running specific technical fabric. This is vital to aid comfort, they will help wick the sweat away from the skin, feel less heavy and support the correct areas.” This is a good excuse to buy new kit, but a running belt and even underwear is important too – Runderwear do a comfy running-friendly selection.

Month one

I quickly learn that fitting running around an already pretty full life takes planning, and prioritising (I’ve never been known to turn down a social event in favour of fitness before). On my first official marathon training run, I do two miles and wonder how on earth I’ll run 13 times that in three months. I rope friends into running with me, which turns out to be a massive help, and, after a couple of weeks, build running into my life by running home from work or jogging around a park in my lunch hour. I build up to an 11 mile run after four weeks and become surprisingly obsessed with recording all my miles.

Month two

A marathon is a daunting aim, so having some shorter organised events in the diary is a great way to get into the groove of race days and how they work – I take part in the RunThrough 10k race in Greenwich Park, where the London Marathon starts. The increasingly long weekend runs are some of the toughest things I’ve put my body though, and avoiding injury feels like a constant battle (running is not kind to your knees, ankles or hips). “It’s about completing the miles in training but not putting unnecessary strain in the legs, which is a hard balance to strike,” says Okell.

And it’s not just physical endurance that needs to build, it’s mental stamina too. The 13-miler when my phone died and left me with no music/podcast for two hours was a killer, and running 15 miles in the rain was pretty miserable. But even just putting one foot in front of the other (no matter how slowly) when I felt like I had nothing left, was an important part of training too.

Month three

The month before a marathon is about reaching 20 miles (no one really recommends doing more than that) and fitting in a two to three week tapering period. But as the date approached, I was plagued by self-doubt; no matter how much wear my trainers were getting, a marathon seemed an impossible task. The turning point for me came when I ran 19 miles in the snow.

But then, after a snowy high, there came a 20-mile run that didn’t go so well – featuring cramped muscles, several stops and a lot of close-to-tears moments. Afterwards I was hit with Achilles tendinitis, a common running injury, and was forced to rest and miss two longer runs, so tapering wasn’t so much planned as it was forced. “If you get injured, stop,” Okell told me. “My first marathon I got terrible shin splints but refused to stop training – I ended up watching that marathon on crutches with a stress fracture.”

Race day

People talk about the London Marathon being superior to so many other events – it snakes around some iconic spots in the capital and supporters line the streets in their thousands. But this year’s was the hottest on record, so there were warnings about lowering expectations. I decided to start at a (slow but respectable) five hour pace and adjust to what felt right.

The sense of occasion at the start line was incredible – thousands of people from all walks of life, of all shapes sizes and abilities deciding to take on the same once-in-a-lifetime challenge for whatever reason, is really humbling. And all the way around it’s a really supportive ‘all in this together’ atmosphere, and there are some pretty overwhelming moments – like crossing Tower Bridge at 12 miles, and emerging onto the North Bank of the Thames at mile 23 and knowing the Mall is only around the corner.

Somewhere around mile 17, I slowed down, caring less about the time and more about crossing the line without walking, while making sure I was hydrated and, as hard as it was, enjoying it. And while every good training run undoubtedly helped me along the way, in the final stages, in those moments when your legs feel like they’re made of lead and you’ve still got five or 10 miles to go, it’s the tough training runs you draw from – remembering you’ve carried on before, and you can do it now. I crossed the line in 5:15 with a smile on my face and legs of jelly.

Lauren ran the London Marathon with Audible and raised money for Refuge. Mo-Joe is available now, free with Audible’s 30-day trial, at audible.co.uk/run.

