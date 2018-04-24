3 refreshingly light and skinny gin-based cocktails

We all love to sip in the sunshine, right? Something cool and deliciously refreshing, but nothing too heavy that’s going to make us want to break from the blue skies and head for a siesta before the sun’s gone down.

Which is why Fever-Tree mixer brand have introduced a Refreshingly Light range of low-calorie mixers, with up to 50% fewer calories than their regular equivalent. And who wouldn’t drink to that?

Available in nine light alternatives, and free from artificial sweeteners and flavourings, each one has been carefully crafted by blending fruit sugars with the same botanicals and naturally sourced ingredients as Fever-Tree’s regular tonics and mixers.

Expect tastes of fresh green ginger from the Ivory Coast, quinine (taken from the bark of the cinchona tree) from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Sicilian lemons picked on the slopes of Mount Etna.

Here are three light gin-based cocktails to enjoy right now…

1. The Ultimate Refreshingly Light Gin & Tonic

Ingredients: 50ml Renegade Gin (£39.59, 70cl, Master of Malt), Fever-Tree Refreshingly Light Tonic Water (15 calories per 100ml), sprig of rosemary for garnish.

Method: Using a generous sized wine glass filled with ice, add the gin, top with tonic water, stir slowly and garnish with a sprig of rosemary.

2. Sloe & Lemon Daze

Ingredients: 50ml Sipsmith Sloe Gin (£25, 50cl, Sainsbury’s),Fever-Tree Refreshingly Light Lemon Tonic Water (17 calories per 100ml), slice of lemon for garnish.

Method: Fill a highball glass to the top with ice, add the gin, top with lemon tonic, stir slowly and garnish with the lemon slice.

3. The Ultimate Gin & Ginger Ale

Ingredients: 50ml Hoxton Gin (£31.98, 70cl, Amazon), Refreshingly Light Ginger Ale (18 calories per 100ml), lime for garnish.

Method: Using a generous sized wine glass filled with ice, add the gin, top with ginger ale, stir slowly and garnish with a slice of lime.

