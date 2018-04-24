Ask a counsellor: 'Why do my teenage children seem to hate me?'

The problem…

“I feel as though my teenage children have stopped loving me. For the most part, it’s as though I don’t even live in the same house as them, even though I do the lion’s share of the cooking, cleaning and washing.

“On top of this, I’m holding down a part-time job at a local solicitors firm, which leaves me feeling exhausted. If I’m foolish enough to ask for help in the house – which I don’t think is unreasonable given they’re all teenagers – I get a barrage of excuses and abuse, some of which is really hurtful.

“I love them all, but sometimes it is hard to like them, especially when I get signals that suggest they really don’t like me. My husband doesn’t seem to get the same treatment from them, but then again, he’s out working most of the week. What am I doing wrong and what have I got to do to get them to love me again?”

“You’re doing nothing wrong. You provide a loving home for three young people and you’re doing it in the face of some fairly typical teenage behaviour – moodiness, anger and a reluctance to do anything that’s asked of them. So please, try to stop feeling that you are unloved.

“I suspect there is nothing more sinister going on here, other than teenagers exerting a growing sense of independence as they approach adulthood. Throughout this process, it is usual for friends, peers and relationships away from the home environment to become more important to them.

“Yes, they can be hurtful, confusing and worrying, but I suspect they are also completely unaware they’re causing you so much pain. All of this explains their behaviour, but it doesn’t mean that you must accept it (nor should it mean that they’re allowed to continue to ignore and ridicule you, as that’s just disrespectful and rude).

“I suggest you find a time when they are all likely to be free and have a serious talk with them. Explain just how hurt and exhausted you’re feeling and ask them for their help in making some changes. It’s important you involve your husband in this, as they need to see that you’re both serious and united about tackling the issue.

“Before you have this chat, you might also find it useful to get some pointers on how best to communicate with teenagers and what tactics are likely to work best. The charity Family Lives (familylives.org.uk) has an extensive section on teenagers on their website, as well as a confidential helpline, online forums and parenting courses, should you feel the need.”

