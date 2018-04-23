Chris Hoy's top 5 tips for getting kids into cycling

Learning to ride a bike is a moment in time that many of us remember for life.

That seemingly never-ending frustration of simply not being able to balance and pedal at the same time – until that elusive day when something finally clicks.

You think your mum/dad/aunt/uncle/granny/granddad is still holding on to the back of the bike and running with you, when you suddenly look back and discover it’s all your own work. It’s a pretty big memory for kids and parents alike.

(Matt Alexander/Evans Cycles/PA)

New stats released by Evans Cycles, however, reveal that one in five British children have not yet learned to ride a bike. And what with spring being the perfect time to get about on two wheels, they’ve teamed up with one of Team GB’s most prolific cyclists, Sir Chris Hoy, to help get more kids cycling.

As well as being good fun and an efficient way of travelling, cycling is a great form of exercise and an easy way to encourage kids to be active. But finding the time and staying patient enough to teach little ones how to ride is easier said that done.

These tips from dad-of-two Hoy, a six-times Olympic champion, can surely only help…

1. Start with a balance bike

Balance bikes aren’t just a fad. Learning how to balance on two wheels gives you a head-start. If you plump for a bike with stabilisers, then once you take the stabilisers off, the child will need to re-learn how to ride all over again.

2. Get the right bike

Make sure your child starts on a bike which fits. It’s all very well getting a big one that they can ‘grow into’ in an attempt to save you money longer-term, but it just makes it harder to ride.

A bike that’s lighter in weight is much easier to learn on. Ensure the saddle is the correct height – a child should only be able to rest the balls of their feet on the ground to stabilise. It might feel much safer to rest flat feet on the ground, but all that means is the child’s knees will come up too high and interfere with steering.

3. Learn somewhere that’s flat and easy

Most of us probably learned to ride a bike in a field of some sort, but grass can be hard work. A nice smooth, flat surface (like tarmac) will be easier – and somewhere away from traffic is also a good idea.

4. Practise using the brakes

To get kids to understand how the brakes work, let them walk along with the bike and then pull hard on them. Brakes can be tricky to get to grips with, so keep going with it and remind little ones to put their feet down as they come to a stop.

5. Learn how to support your child

Running along supporting the the weight of a child and a bike without collapsing in a heap is hard work – as any parent will tell you. But according to Hoy and Evans Cycles, holding on to the back of the saddle isn’t the best way to support them. Try standing behind them and hold the child under the armpits or on the chest, so they get used to the weight distribution and controlling the handlebars.

(Matt Alexander/Evans Cycles/PA)

When it comes to pedalling, explain they should push hard with their stronger leg while setting off with their standing leg. And to help kids get used to what the pedals do, make sure you stop pushing if they stop pedalling.

