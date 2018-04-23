10 things you'll definitely relate to if you ran the London Marathon yesterday

23rd Apr 18 | Lifestyle

Medal selfie? Check. Burning calves? Check. Unable to walk? Check...

You did it. Give yourself a big pat on the back because you finished the London Marathon.

For the 40, 000 people who took on the biggest running event in the UK calendar yesterday, we tip our hats to you: running 26.2 miles on one of the hottest days of the year so far, and the hottest London Marathon on record, is no easy feat.

Whether you sprinted to the finish line and smashed your personal best, or walked your way to victory, one thing’s for certain, you’ll be feeling pretty proud of yourself today.

Here are just a few other post-marathon emotions you might be able to relate to today…

1. You are literally so shocked at yourself

Surprised Oprah Winfrey GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

26.2 miles? Damn, that is seriously impressive. After all, you’d had yourself down as the type that might duck under the railings after mile two and never mention it to your friends and family again.

2. In your head, you’re basically Mo Farah

Proud Self Five GIF by Zara Larsson - Find & Share on GIPHY

Now that you’ve conquered the London Marathon, nothing can stand in your way

3. … apart from the fact you can’t walk today

Shape Muscle GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

If those 26.2 miles felt painful, it’s nowhere near as bad as the agony of trying to walk down the stairs this morning.

4. … so you’ve perfected a walking shuffle instead

Park Saturday GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Sure, it gets you from A to B at half the pace, but it means you can appear in public without wincing, crying or simply giving up completely.

4. And nobody told you that sitting down on the toilet would cause so much pain

Sad Sadness GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Squatting motions after marathons should basically be banned.

5. Still, it was definitely worth it for the post-race selfie

Zac Efron GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

If you didn’t ‘gram the Marathon, did you even run it?

6. And you can’t stop checking your Instagram

Sterling Brown Basketball GIF by NBA - Find & Share on GIPHY

Those elusive likes keep trickling in…

7. That first post-race, post-work beer tastes sweeter than ever

Beer GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Ah, freedom.

8. And even though you hated pretty much every moment, you’re kind of sad it’s over

Sad Matt Leblanc GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

No more long Sunday runs? What are you going to do with your weekends now?

9. You’ve actually started plotting how you can beat your PB next time…

Oprah Winfrey Judging You GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Hmm, those 10 seconds tying your shoelace could definitely be shaved off.

10. And you’ve already rounded up your squad to register for round two

Will Arnett Get Your Head In The Game GIF by Team Coco - Find & Share on GIPHY

Forget Glastonbury, it’s all about securing a ticket to the Marathon 2019.

11. Same again next year?

Terminator Ill Be Back GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

You bet.

