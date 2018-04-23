It's Great British Beef Week: Here are 7 farmers, retailers and chefs you need to know about

Cow is very much on the menu.

For meat-eaters, there’s little better than getting stuck into a decent burger. A beef patty (or two) stacked high with layers of cheese, pickles and sauce, sandwiched between slabs of soft brioche.

But how much do you know about where your beef’s come from? And can you tell a great piece of beef from an average hunk of it?

Well, as it’s Great British Beef Week (April 23-May 1), here are the beef industry bods to be aware of, whether they’re celebrated for rearing cattle, or putting it on a plate for you…

1. Steak restaurant: Hawksmoor

At Hawksmoor restaurants, British beef is a matter of pride. On their website, they note: “All our beef comes from cattle who have led a stress-free life and are fed on a natural diet of grass and hay. They are grown slowly in order to reach maturity and the best meat is selected, butchered by hand and dry-aged for 35 days, losing on weight but improving in flavour and tenderness.” Their bone-in prime rib, as well as their roast beef, are said to be spectacular.

2. Burger joint: Honest Burger

Affordable and delicious, Honest Burger are branching out from London now, with restaurants in Cambridge, Reading, and soon, Bristol. Their beef all comes from the Scottish Highlands, while their potatoes “are from a fifth generation potato farmer in West Sussex” – and even their burger relish is made using British produce. Order the ‘Honest’ burger: Beef, red onion relish, smoked bacon, cheddar, pickled cucumber and lettuce with rosemary salted chips.



3. Farmer: Richard Smith, Daylesford Farm

Daylesford Farm in the Cotswolds is committed to ethical, sustainable organic farming (not only regarding their beef). “We farm responsibly, mindfully, with intelligence and with a conscience. We hold ourselves accountable for our ethical and environmental standards,” says their website, and they’re always open to people visiting the farm to see exactly how they operate. You can sign up for cookery classes too.

4. Butcher: Turner & George

For traditional butchery and huge on-the-bone cuts of British beef, Turner & George is the place to go. Run by friends, chef Richard H Turner and butcher James George, they consider themselves the pioneers of artisan meat handling. They write on their site: “We choose the best meat from British native breeds reared on independent farms and smallholdings, free from growth hormones, antibiotics or cruelty. We dry-age in house on the bone for flavour, make our own sausages and burgers, and combine all of this with a contemporary knowledge of taste and cooking.” And you can order cuts online, as well as in their London store.

5. Cookbook: Prime by Richard H Turner

If you like how Turner & George do things, you’ll undoubtedly appreciate Prime: The Beef Cookbook by Richard H Turner, aka Mr Meatopia (he launched the Meatopia festival in the UK). It deals with different cuts, how to select them, cook them, and even give butchery a go yourself.

6. Farmer: Coombe Farm Organic

Based in Somerset, Coombe Farm are organic farmers who rear their grass-fed, free-range cows for 25 months (standard practice is 15 months) for added fat and flavour. They offer a meat box delivery service, so you can have freshly butchered beef delivered direct to your door.

7. Chef: Fergus Henderson

Fergus Henderson pioneered nose-to-tail cooking and eating – using and serving the whole animal. Owner of St. John restaurant, he’s influenced numerous chefs across the UK, and is perhaps best known for his dish of roast beef bone marrow and parsley salad. Put ‘dinner at St John’ on your bucket list.

© Press Association 2018