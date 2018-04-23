Video: Here's proof that Prince George and Princess Charlotte are the most stylish kids ever

Will the next royal baby be as fashionable? Of course they will.

Few young children are as well dressed as those in the royal family. Prince George and Princess Charlotte even have signature looks fashion-wise – how many four and two-year-olds can say that?

The Duke and Duchess’ third child is likely to be just as cutely dressed at every public appearance, so as Kate goes into hospital to give birth, we take a look at some of the key styles George and Charlotte have been seen rocking again and again.

© Press Association 2018