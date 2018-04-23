6 of the UK's best garden cafes

You go for the art, culture and foliage - and then end up sticking around for the lunch.

Who doesn’t have memories of being dragged around museums, galleries and garden centres as a child, knowing that the boredom would be worth it if your parents or grandparents finally relented and bought you a brownie in the cafe?

These days, we’re heading straight to the cafe regardless of the art on show or the succulents for sale. When the food is as good as what’s on offer at these six cafes, culture can wait.

1. Garden Museum, London

The Garden Cafe has a Skandi vibe, and opens out into the museum’s internal courtyard garden, complete with mossy tombs (the museum is in the abandoned church of St Mary’s at Lambeth). What makes it so charming though is the menu, which changes daily, morphing and evolving with the seasons. The cafe’s springtime menu so far this year has featured delicate scallop ceviche with raw grass-green peas, blush pink lamb and decadent profiteroles rolled in the silkiest of chocolate sauces. Careful, or you’ll be back every lunchtime.

Visit: gardenmuseum.org.uk

2. Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art, Edinburgh

The kitchen at Cafe Modern One knows how to do a truly good jacket potato – crusted in sea salt and liberal with the butter, make sure to grab a side of salad. No plain iceberg here, their dressings are tart and interesting (and not out of a jar), and the leaves themselves are likely to be from the gallery’s mini kitchen garden, which is also full of herbs and fruit and veg boxes. Take your jacket potato or slab of millionaire’s shortbread to the tables outside – preferably with a glass of something chilled.

Visit: nationalgalleries.org

3. Chelsea Physic Garden, London

Before meandering around the Chelsea Physic Garden’s glass houses and buying medicinal seedlings from the shop, grab a seat in the Tangerine Dream Cafe. Cramped with wooden tables and chairs you have to squeeze through, they’ve devoted most of the space to a well-stocked bar, and almost tyre-sized rounds of cake. The cakes on the counter are the kind you’d find at your local WI, and all the better for it, while the seasonal hot meals brought in from the kitchen have real panache. If they’re doing a savoury tart, order it – their pastry is ridiculously good.

Visit: chelseaphysicgarden.co.uk

4. Darsham Nurseries, Samundha, Suffolk

There is nothing generic or humdrum about the menu at Darsham Nurseries. Whether you drop by for a snack (how about baked Tunworth cheese, rhubarb and blackberry pickled onions and sourdough?), homemade peanut butter and maple syrup ice cream, or dinner (their bavette, grilled leeks and mustard butter sounded particularly good), the produce is fresh and homegrown. Best to book a table for a Friday night, when they offer a set menu which changes weekly – it’s just £15 for three courses.

Visit: darshamnurseries.co.uk

5. Victoria & Albert Museum, London

#victoriaandalbertmuseum #london #timeforcoffee A post shared by Charlotte Koch Vindbjerg (@cvindbjerg) on Apr 16, 2018 at 9:01pm PDT

The V&A cafe was the first museum cafe of its kind, kickstarting a trend for tearooms in historical and cultural buildings. And it’s some tearoom. Designed by James Gamble, William Morris and Edward Poynter, you can eat giant, craggy scones and crisp pain au chocolat beneath huge illuminated baubles, within it’s curved, tiled walls. The surroundings just about make up for the (fairly steep) food prices.

Visit: vam.ac.uk

6. Trelissick, Cornwall

Cakes outside in the rain ☔️ A post shared by Jae (@jae_leaver) on May 15, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

You can always rely on the National Trust to bring the tea, biscuits and slabs of cake, but at Trelissick it’s the soup you really want. A big bowl of the day’s special with a hunk of bread, sat in the courtyard, watching the birds hop about collecting crumbs. It’s the kind of fare that will fuel you on a meandering walk round the riverside grounds.

Visit: nationaltrust.org.uk/trelissick

© Press Association 2018